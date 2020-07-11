Thousands of Moroccan temporary workers stranded in Spain

On Thursday, a group of 15 women organized a protest in Cartaya, Huelva. The women, who work on one of the farms involved, marched with placards demanding that they be allowed to return home.
"We are here without work, we have nothing, the money we had was sent to our family. We have no money to eat, we have to return. We ask [the King] Mohammed VI to send someone to help us. So that we can return" Fatima, one of the protesters, said in a video of the protest obtained by CNN.
"Our children are alone in Morocco, they have no one to take care of them, we have to go back," he said. CNN obtained a video of protesters discussing their situation from an activist group.
How to get home
Morocco's foreign ministry says its borders will be open to citizens and residents starting July 14, but it is unclear how useful the measures will be for stranded women, as ferries to Morocco will be scheduled exclusively from the ports of Sète, in France, and the Italian Port of Genoa, both more than 1,000 km from the Spanish province of Huelva.
Travelers on ferries as well as on flights back to Morocco will also be required to perform a coronavirus test of less than 48 hours and comply with strict hygiene measures that were not specified. But many of the women work in isolated areas and lack the money to travel to ports, fly or get tested, according to 24-hour Women volunteers.
Interfresa, one of the largest strawberry picker associations in Spain, said some workers had been in the country since December, saying it was in "daily contact" with the governments of Spain and Morocco.
The two countries signed an agreement in 2001 that grants temporary workers temporary visas to harvest fruit in Spain. The Spanish government has extended residence permits for women until September. 30, but has expressed his wish that they return to their homes.
"We are in permanent contact with the Moroccan authorities. It is a complex operation and the details have not yet been defined," a spokesman for the Spanish foreign minister told CNN on Thursday.
A spokesman for the Andalusian regional government, which includes the province of Huelva, told CNN that so far, it had successfully repatriated 106 affected women and five babies to Morocco via charter flights. Local officials have provided food and essential items to the workers and their employers have agreed to let them stay in their designated accommodation, the spokesperson added.
But Spanish NGOs, which have repeatedly denounced the conditions of seasonal agricultural work, are concerned about the living conditions of workers.
"The farms we have been able to access are not suitable for a long-term stay, many are prefabricated modules, they are designed for non-extreme weather conditions, with a large concentration of people in very small spaces, which does not comply with the rules of the source contract, "said Angels Escrivá, spokesperson for the NGO Mujeres 24h.
"When it has rained, they have told us that they have gotten wet and now with the heat, they have had to sleep on the ground outside," Escrivá added.
NGO workers at Mujeres 24h told CNN that some of the workers live in accommodation without running water or electricity.
Some of the women also dispute the local government's claim to have provided food, saying they depend on their employer's charity.
In the video of the protest obtained by CNN on Thursday, another seasonal worker declared himself. "Please help us, we are abandoned here. I have 4 children who are with my mother-in-law, who is doing me a favor.
"The work is done," said the woman, who was not identified. "We are not doing anything anymore, we can only be at home, please help us, we have been like this for a month."