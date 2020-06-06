Thousands of people around the world protest racism and police brutality by George Floyd

Wearing black, holding banners saying "Be the change" or "I can't breathe," and kneeling, thousands of people on three continents showed up on Saturday in an extraordinary global show of solidarity to honor George Floyd.

Protesters showed cities ranging from London, Paris and Berlin to Tokyo, Sydney and Seoul, among others, to stand alongside Floyd, 46, who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25 after a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.

Many protesters, especially in Paris and London, defied city-wide meeting bans due to the coronavirus and showed up in masks and hand sanitizers.

Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel told people to stay home; instead, they filled London's Parliament Square, NBC News reported.

French officials, who finally got rid of the yellow vest protesters when they enacted a strict blockade in March, could not prevent thousands of people from entering central Paris, near the United States embassy, ​​Le Monde reported.

"I can be fined 10,000 or 20,000 times, the revolt will happen anyway," Egountchi Behanzin, founder of the Black Africa Defense League, told French police who detained him by identification, according to Time. "It is because of you that we are here."

In Berlin, thousands of mostly young protesters marched on the famous Alexanderplatz Square, some with signs saying "Germany is not innocent."

Protesters in Seoul, South Korea dressed in black and marched with a police escort on Saturday. Their signs read "Koreans for Black Lives Matter."

Brisbane, Australia had one of the largest local demonstrations of solidarity with Floyd when around 30,000 people appeared, insisting that the police raise the Australian Indigenous flag at the city's main police station.

State Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch encouraged Australians to let their voices be heard.

"Whether you're talking about the United States or right here in Australia, black lives are important," he said. Black lives matter today. Black lives matter every day.