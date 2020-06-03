Thousands of people around the world protest the death of George Floyd in a global show of solidarity

There is still a small group of protesters in Los Angeles outside the mayor's residence, and the police are now starting to make arrests, hours after the curfew.

Many of the protesters are still sitting on the ground, hands together, singing "peaceful protest," CNN correspondent Kyung Lah said at the scene.

"One by one, you see two officers advance. You can see the two officers advance, bow, ask the protester to stand up, turn around, put their hands behind them, and then take them away." said.

As the protesters are led away, the remaining crowd sitting on the ground cheers them on. The arrested protesters line up against a wall, where they give the police their information and are transported to be processed elsewhere, Lah said.

Compared to the clashes and arrests taking place in other parts of the country, this scene is remarkably calm and orderly, in line with the peaceful tone of the protests throughout the day.

"We have been here for hours with these protesters. It has been incredibly peaceful. We have not seen any signs in the main protest group of any looting. There were a couple of reports of looting but they did not appear to be with these protest groups," Lah said. .

"They have supported each other. The people in the apartments and houses they have walked through have run away to give them water, encouraging them to continue."

Hundreds arrested: The Los Angeles Police Department arrested hundreds of protesters, spokesman Tony Im said.

The protests took place in different parts of the city and county today, including Hollywood, downtown Los Angeles, and the Hancock Park residential neighborhood, where Mayor Eric Garcetti resides.

