Thousands of turtles nesting in Australia captured in drone images





Scientists from the Queensland Government Department of Environment and Science (DES) captured the images with a drone at the world's largest green turtle colony on Raine Island, a vegetated coral cay approximately 385 miles (620 kilometers) ) northwest of Cairns.

Green turtles, named for the color of their cartilage and fats, are found mainly in tropical and subtropical waters, and migrate long distances between the feeding areas and the beaches where they emerged as hatchlings, some 35 years after their birth.

The creatures are endangered and endangered due to hunting, over-collection of their eggs, loss of nesting places on the beach, and being trapped in fishing gear.

Raine Island is the largest remaining turtle colony in the world, but despite attracting a "massive aggregation" of the creatures, scientists noted that they did not reproduce as expected due to flooding of nests and inhospitable terrain.