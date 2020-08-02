Thousands of unmasked Germans protest against COVID-19 rules in Berlin

BERLIN – Thousands protested Germany's coronavirus restrictions on Saturday at a demonstration in Berlin that marked what organizers called "the end of the pandemic," a statement that comes just as authorities raise growing concerns about an increase in new infections.

With few masks in sight, a dense crowd marched through central Berlin from the Brandenburg Gate.

Protesters who came from across the country held homemade signs with slogans such as "Crown, false alarm," "We are forced to wear a muzzle," "Natural defense instead of vaccination," and "We are the second wave."

They chanted: "We are here and we are noisy, because they are robbing us of our freedom!"

Police used megaphones to reprimand participants to comply with social distancing rules and to wear masks, apparently with little success. They tweeted that they drafted a criminal complaint against the organizer of the demonstration for not enforcing hygiene rules, then said shortly after that the organizer had ended the march.

Police estimated that about 17,000 people attended. The protesters kept separate from the counter-protesters, some of whom chanted "Get out the Nazis!"

Protesters continued to a subsequent rally on a boulevard that runs through the city's Tiergarten park, which police said attracted 20,000 people. Police stated the event was over as organizers again failed to get protesters to wear masks or keep their distance.

Protests against anti-virus restrictions in Germany have attracted a variety of attendees, including conspiracy theorists and right-wing populists.

Unlike the United States, Brazil and Great Britain, the German government has been praised worldwide for its management of the pandemic. The death toll in the country, just over 9,150 people from more than 210,670 confirmed virus cases as of Saturday, is five times less than that of Britain, which has a smaller population.

The German government has been easing closure measures since the end of April, but social distancing rules remain, as does the requirement to wear masks on public transport and in stores.

Authorities have been warning against complacency as the number of new COVID-19 cases has recently increased. Amid concerns that residents bring infections to homes from summer trips abroad, officials presented free tests for people entering the country.

Germany's national disease control center registered 955 new cases on Friday, a high number by recent standards.

"Thousands of #covidiots are being celebrated in Berlin as 'the second wave', without distancing themselves, without masks," Saskia Esken, co-leader of the Social Democrats, the minor party in Germany's ruling coalition, tweeted.

“They are not only jeopardizing our health, they are jeopardizing our success against the pandemic and for the revival of the economy, education and society. Irresponsible!"