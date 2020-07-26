Thousands of whiskey bottles spill onto the Missouri highway after a truck capsizes

A trunk carrying boxes of whiskey across Missouri spilled thousands of bottles on a highway after it overturned early Wednesday morning.

The truck was carrying 40,000 pounds (approximately 12,000 bottles) of Templeton Rye whiskey when it rolled around 5 a.m. on U.S. Highway 71 near the Arkansas border, KODE-TV reported for the first time.

Nobody was hurt. However, photos of the wreckage showed a wrecked tractor trailer. Thousands of bottles of Trial Spirit 80 were smashed and scattered across the road and into a nearby ditch.

"It makes you wonder what else could go wrong in 2020," Keith Kerkhoff, co-founder of Templeton Rye, told the Springfield News-Leader. "Thank God no one was hurt."

The four-year-old whiskey was being shipped from a distributor in Templeton, Iowa, Kevin Boersma, processing manager for Templeton Rye, told the newspaper.

The shipment, which had a retail value of more than $ 325,000, was considered a total loss, along with the truck and trailer, Kerkhoff and Boersma said.

While images and video from the scene showed that some cases may not have been damaged, it was unclear whether any of the whiskey was recovered.