Thousands of workers leave work at Strike for Black Lives





The strike, called Strike for Black Lives, will take place in more than 100 cities in the United States. Protesters include black and brown fast food workers, home health aides, janitors, and others in industries where black workers are disproportionately represented.

The Movement for Black Lives is organizing the protest, along with the International Union of Service Employees (SEIU), the Fight for $ 15 and a Union, the Campaign for the Poor and other labor defense organizations.

"Blacks are dying, black communities are at risk and workers of all races have had enough," said Mary Kay Henry, president of SEIU, which represents nearly 2 million service workers, in a statement. "With the strike for black lives, we are uniting the interconnected struggles for racial and economic justice."

Along with striking workers, organizers expect thousands more to quit their jobs for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time listed in the initial criminal complaint that a Minneapolis police officer choked George Floyd in May.

Government leaders are also joining the strike, including Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, who said he would join a rally outside the Trump International Hotel. The strike is particularly aimed at large companies like Amazon ( AMZN ) , Uber ( UBER ) , Lyft ( LYFT ) and McDonald & # 39; s ( DCM ) , among others. "If you are concerned about life, you have to challenge corporations that will put up a hashtag or slogan but will do nothing for workers who have health care or a living wage or decent employment," Rev. Dr. William Barber II, leader of the Poor People Campaign, he told CNN. A McDonald's worker in Fort Lauderdale, Florida says she was forced to quarantine without paid sick leave for two weeks after testing positive for Covid-19. "When I told McDonald's that someone I had been in contact with tested positive for Covid-19 and had also tested positive, the manager told me to 'get out of my store and don't come back'," Deatric Edie said. "It is very frustrating to be treated like nothing, because I work hard." "We are confident that the vast majority of employees are covered by sick pay if they are affected by COVID-19," a spokesman for McDonald & # 39; s said in a statement to CNN Business. "To show even more appreciation, franchisees have awarded bonuses and increases to employees and have provided additional financial and health resources." A study in May found that African Americans, who represent a disproportionate percentage of essential workers, are more likely to die from Covid-19, accounting for 60% of deaths and only 13.4% of the population.

CNN Business's Chauncey Alcorn contributed reports.