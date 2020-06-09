Thousands pay their last respects to George Floyd in the Houston church

Thousands of people gathered Monday at a Houston church to pay their last respects to George Floyd, a day before he was buried with his mother in his hometown of Texas.

For five hours, mourners, from average citizens to top government leaders and celebrities, entered the Fountain of Praise Church and Floyd's coffin, more than two weeks after Floyd died while Minneapolis police pinned him down.

Her death has sparked protests around the world and calls for racial justice.

"George Floyd is going to change the arch of the United States," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said, according to CNN. "George Floyd has not died in vain. His life will be a living legacy on how the United States and Texas respond to this tragedy. "

Attendees included Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Senator Amy Klobuchar, actor Kevin Hart, rappers Ludacris and Master P, and civil rights leaders, the Rev. Al Sharpton and the Rev. Jesse Jackson, the outlet said.

Floyd, 46, grew up in the Houston Third District.

"He was the first person everyone admired in our neighborhood because he was the first to get a scholarship to go play basketball or soccer when he wanted to," said his brother, Philonise Floyd, according to CNN.

Residents waited outside for hours to pay their last respects, with coronavirus social distancing restrictions limiting access to 15 at a time.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the alleged Democratic presidential candidate, met with the Floyd family earlier that day.

The memorial was made the same day Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the Floyd case, made his first appearance in court since he was charged. He was ordered to keep bail of $ 1 million without release restrictions, and $ 1.25 million without restrictions.