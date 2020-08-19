thousands-seek-to-adopt-a-9-year-old-boy-after-seeing-his-heartbreaking-plea-for-a-new-family

(CNN) If 9-year-old Jordan could be anywhere in the world, he’d be at an adoption party celebrating with a forever family of his own.

The Oklahoma Department of Human Services says it’s gotten more than 10,000 adoption requests from people hoping to make his dream come true since his story was shared last week by CNN affiliate KFOR.

“I hope one of y’all pick me,” he told KFOR. “I would just like to have a family to call mom and dad, or just mom, or just dad. I don’t really care.”

When asked what he’d do if he was given three wishes, Jordan said he really only needs one.

“To have a family, and family, family. Those are the only wishes I have,” said Jordan, who wants to be a police officer when he grows up.