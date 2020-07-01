Thousands sign a petition to block the movie & # 39; Habit & # 39; where Paris Jackson plays Jesus

More than 260,000 people have signed a petition to block the distribution of the movie "Habit" in which Paris Jackson plays Jesus.

The film ended filming just before the coronavirus-related blockages and has been in post-production since April, producer Donovan Leitch previously told Fox News. The film sees Jackson portray Jesus alongside model and actress Bella Thorne, who plays a woman with a Jesus fetish who disguises herself as a nun to escape a violent drug deal.

Leitch told Fox News that Jackson's Jesus "visits (Thorne's character) on some different occasions."

A petition was launched on Change.org to block the "blasphemous Hollywood movie" for depicting Jesus as a "lesbian woman." However, the film's promotional materials have not mentioned Jackson portraying Jesus as a lesbian.

In any case, more than 260,000 people have signed to "awaken people to the christianophobic trash that spreads today, but is somehow accepted and praised by society." Warner Bros. and Lionsgate are also named directly in the petition.

This is not the only petition designed to prevent the film from reaching the public. A group called One Million Moms previously started one to block the film, which says it "mocks Christianity and ridicules people of faith," which has already generated more than 70,000 signatures.

Musicians Josie Ho, Gavin Rossdale, Jamie Hince and Alison Mosshart also appear in the film, along with model Andreja Pejic. "Habit" currently has no release date.

Jackson, 22, has had a limited acting career so far, most notably appearing in several episodes of the "Star" series and in the movie "Gringo." He also appeared in a 30 Seconds to Mars music video for the song "Rescue Me".

Jackson also follows in the footsteps of his late father Michael Jackson and acts as part of a band called Soundflowers, which makes folk-rock music, according to Billboard.