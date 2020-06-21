Thousands sign petition to rename Columbus, Ohio to & # 39; Flavortown & # 39; in honor of his native son Guy Fieri





As the widespread conversation about police brutality and racial inequality continues for another week, Columbus statues are demolished across the country to publicize the cruelty it brought to indigenous peoples.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced earlier this week that the statue outside City Hall would be removed and stored.

"For many people in our community, the statue represents patriarchy, oppression and division. That does not represent our great city, and we will no longer live in the shadow of our ugly past," Ginther said in a statement, according to the affiliate of CNN. WTTE

But for Tyler Woodbridge, who spent more than seven years of his life in Columbus, the removal of the statue was not enough.

"Although it's my favorite city, I was always a little embarrassed by the name," Woodbridge told CNN. So the 32-year-old began a petition to change the city's name to Flavortown in honor of Fieri, the famous restaurateur who was born in Columbus. Fieri's use of the expression in his various shows on The Food Network has become his key phrase. Woodbridge described Fieri as a "charitable man," noting the fact that the famous restaurateur has helped raise more than $ 20 million for restaurant workers during the pandemic and that he has officiated over 100 LGBTQ weddings. "That kind of optimism and charity work embodies more than Columbus, Ohio is about, rather than Christopher Columbus' tainted legacy," Woodbridge said. But the fact that Flavortown came from Fieri is an advantage and not the main reason he is pushing for the name, Woodbridge said. According to the petition, describing the city as a "melting pot" of different cultures and nationalities, Woodbridge said the name would honor the city's "proud heritage as a culinary crossroads and one of the nation's largest test markets for the food industry". As of Sunday afternoon, more than 17,400 have signed the petition and caught the attention of Budweiser, who offered to deliver Bud Light Seltzer free for all city residents if the name is officially changed to Flavortown. Woodbridge, who currently lives in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, said he plans to return to his hometown to deliver the printed petition to city officials. Others have proposed changing the name of the city after an indigenous figure, who Woodbridge says he supports. All he really wants is for the city to no longer have the name of Columbus. "We as a culture in America are realizing how bad a person he was," Woodbridge said. "Now is the time for progressivity. It is a time for change."





