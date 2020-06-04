Thousands volunteer to be fired

"We are seeing a lot more (buying) activity right now because there is a lot of uncertainty," said Andrew Challenger, vice president of relocation company Challenger, Gray and Christmas. "Voluntary programs can be a good first step if you are looking to reduce the number of employees. It may save the positions of some people who would like to have a future at the company, and it offers options for those considering a change life. It can be a valuable program for both employers and employees. "

He and other experts say that voluntary shopping can also help with employee morale during a difficult time.

"Companies don't like to let people go," he said. "And if people are willing to voluntarily leave on good terms, the company could bring them back more easily if business conditions improve."

They can also help reduce labor costs by encouraging older employees, usually with a higher salary, to leave, thereby reducing average labor costs. Many purchase offers are based on a formula that takes into account the time you spend in the company. And the voluntary nature of the program could reduce the threat of involuntary layoff lawsuits.

American airlines AAL All major airlines have announced purchase plans in an effort to cut costs in the face of declining air travel. So far, the only one announcing results is, which said 4,500 pilots and stewardesses had received an offer a month ago. More purchases and early retirements will come to American.

It is not just the battered aviation industry that has announced purchase plans. Tech company Kickstarter and Florida-based Lee Health Hospital System have also announced purchase programs according to Challenger. Neither company responded to a request for comment.

Financial firm TIAA confirmed that it is offering lucrative packages that could pay employees up to 91 weeks of basic pay, match last year's cash bonus, and pay up to 18 months of employer-subsidized health coverage.

The package was offered to two-thirds of the firm's 16,500 employees worldwide, or about 11,000 offers. But the company expects only 5% to 7% of those who receive the offer to accept it, or fewer than 800 employees.

Even that modest take-up rate is much higher than normal for a buy offer.

"Early retirement offers or purchases often have an acceptance rate of 2% to 3%," said Alex Alonso, director of knowledge for the Society for Human Resource Management. He added that other companies may have an even lower consumption rate.

"People are just not ready to accept these offers," he said.

Also, the "voluntary" nature of some purchasing programs is not as voluntary. Some employees are understandable worried that if They reject a purchase, they could end up being fired with only a fraction, if any, of the benefits offered in the package.

Many of those receiving purchase offers are weighing the possibility of a layoff in their calculation, Alonso said. "They are specifically thinking: 'If I accept the offer now, will I be better or worse?'

For example, American Airlines recently notified 17,000 managers and support staff of plans to cut 30% of jobs in their areas by fall. They were offered the option of packages that could pay six months with a third of their normal payment, along with 250,000 frequent flyer miles plus five years of travel benefits, or only three months with a third of payment, but with 21 months of Health. benefits and 10 years of travel benefits.

That was the carrot. The stick: those who were involuntarily dismissed would not receive compensation. And they would remain on the payroll only until September 30, when bans against involuntary layoffs expire in the federal airline's rescue bill.

Have you accepted a purchase? Would you be willing to tell us about your decision? If so, please contact Writer Chris Isidore at chris.isidore@turner.com.