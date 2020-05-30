Thrawn reportedly next in line to get live-action treatment

As any fan will tell you, Star Wars it's much more than just movies, with all the novels, comics, games, and TV shows that create countless cool characters that the general public might not know about. So it's no surprise that Lucasfilm's live-action series moves away from these other forms of media for inspiration for the future. Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) have already been confirmed to appear on The Mandalorian season 2, for example. But there are many more where they came from.

Not necessarily in The Mandalorian, Mind you, but at any of the other live-action shows the studio has planned for Disney Plus, whether we know them or not. And here is another character that we can apparently add to the list of those who should receive the live action treatment: Grand Admiral Thrawn himself. The villain, created by Timothy Zahn for the old EU novels, previously debuted in the new canon in Star Wars RebelsBut insider Daniel Richtman now reports on his Patreon that the big blue bad boy is getting his next big jump in live action.

Click to enlarge

That's all we can say for now, as Richtman doesn't specify any additional details on where Thrawn fits into Lucasfilm's development plans. However, Richtman's information stems from a rumor Mikey Sutton of The Geekosity shared earlier this month, claiming the same thing. Sutton also specified that Thrawn would come to live action sometime in the next two years, but could not pinpoint where.

We have this covered, however you can provide the answer. Before any of these stories came, we reported last month that Thrawn was to debut live, and our sources told us that it would appear on the Cassian Andor television series. That is down to the next two years, which is mirrored by Sutton's assertion, and at this point, it seems possible that Diego Luna's rebellious spy is facing the evil imperial officer.