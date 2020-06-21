Three activists say they were kidnapped by security forces after protesting. The government says they faked it and put them in jail.

"The state says that they kidnapped their kidnapping, and that cannot be ignored," Makwande said in court Monday. "In that sense, bail is denied."

The trio Cecilia Chimbiri, Member of Parliament Joana Mamombe and Netsai Marova, say they were abducted and sexually assaulted by unidentified government security agents after a protest last month in the capital Harare.

The Zimbabwean government says there were no kidnappings and that the women's claims are false.

After the women were released from what they say was their violent experience, state prosecutors visited them in a private hospital where they were receiving treatment.

In activists' bed, prosecutors accused them of violating coronavirus blockade regulations that prohibit gathering for protests, before the trio was taken to pretrial detention. Last week, the state added a separate charge related to saying "falsehoods" against the state.

After they were denied bail on Monday, the three women are now back behind bars and awaiting trial.

"It is very likely that if they are found guilty, a severe custodial sentence will be imposed that may induce them to skip bail," Makwande said in his ruling.

Interior Minister Kazembe Kazembe said in court last week that the state would offer evidence that the three opposition leaders worked with unidentified embassies and civic organizations for "false kidnappings" after contravening the country's coronavirus blockade. .

Prosecutors released still images of what they say is evidence that the women went shopping in Harare at the same time that they claim to have been kidnapped. Prosecutors say they will provide the full video at the trio's trial.

A government information official told CNN that he will not comment further on the case, as he is now in court.

State-controlled media reported on June 14 that women (and other opposition figures) have been working with foreign embassies to cause riots in Zimbabwe.

Supporters of the women say the government posts are a clear sign that the tactics of the Zimbabwean government have changed little since the overthrow of divisive President Robert Mugabe.

"Be strong, I'll be fine, mom," Chimbiri, 31, told her mother when she was removed from the courtroom.

Seeming to be in physical pain and close to tears, the three were wearing an outfit of red and white sweaters, green dresses, and face masks as they were brought by prison authorities. One of them, Marova, 25, used crutches to walk.

All three are now in a maximum-security prison, the facility where dissidents are often taken when arrested.

The trio will return to court on June 26 and possibly have a trial date if the state's investigations are terminated, according to their lawyer, Alec Muchadehama, of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights group.

Women face a fine, or up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Covid-19 Support Demonstration

On May 13, the women protested for the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa to grant grants to help citizens affected by the Covid-19 closure of Zimbabwe that began in late March.

Lawyer Jeremiah Bamu, who is part of the women's legal team and also belongs to the Zimbabwe Human Rights Lawyers, said that the women were detained in a police obstacle after the demonstration, arrested and taken to the Central Police Station in Harare. It was there that they were kidnapped, Bamu said, but what happened next is unclear.

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights spokesperson Kumbirai Mafunda told CNN that the women were arrested at a police checkpoint in Harare and then kidnapped on May 13, before reappearing in the village on May 15.

Mafunda said that after the women were abandoned in the village, locals gave them cell phones so they could call friends and family, who then came to take them to the hospital.

The images of the women's injuries, spread on social media by the women's friends, family and supporters, and their history of kidnapping are disturbing.

The women said in court that their attackers were state security officials, as they say they were picked up from a Harare police station after their arrest for protesting, and taken to an unknown location. There, they say they were asked to drink each other's urine, before passing out from a series of assaults.

"I thought they would have investigated and prosecuted first those who kidnapped and tortured me rather than rushing for us weaklings," Chimbiri told CNN from his hospital bed on May 27. She seemed to be very sore and said: she could hardly move.

Chimbiri said she was attacked by the attackers and assaulted. She says she reported the incident to police after escaping her alleged kidnapping. According to the government, no one has been, or will be, arrested in connection with the incident, as he believes the kidnapping was false.

"This country is not for the opposition or for anyone who has a different opinion than the government. I wanted to be heard. But I was tortured in the process," she said. "I lost two teeth, the kidnappers put a gun in my rectum.

"They rushed to prosecute us. Surely one day things will be fair in Zimbabwe," he said.

Muchadehama, the women's lawyer, said she is contesting her clients' denial of bond in Superior Court and wants the charges dropped.

"Bail is a right in our constitution … So it is as if they are already serving a sentence," Muchadehama told CNN.

"All of these charges are intended to cover up the state's kidnapping and torture," he said.

Rights group: & # 39; Persecution through prosecution & # 39;

Human rights groups and foreign diplomats have criticized the treatment of women. In a statement Monday, Muleya Mwananyanda, Amnesty International's deputy director for southern Africa, said the continued "arbitrary detention" of all three "amounts to persecution through prosecution and is designed to send a chilling message to anyone who dares to defy the Zimbabwean authorities. "

Amnesty has called for their immediate release and to end the trio's alleged campaign of harassment.

"These women are victims of a vigorous escalation against the right to freedom of expression and the criminalization of dissent. Instead of persecuting them, the Zimbabwean authorities should focus their efforts on holding suspects responsible for their horrible abductions, torture and sexual assault. It counts, "said Mwananyanda.

On Monday, the United States Embassy in Harare tweeted The United Nations demand that women's charges be dropped. "Instead, three victims of kidnapping, torture and sexual violence are imprisoned while their captors remain free," he said.

Last week, UN human rights experts demanded that Zimbabwe immediately stop "a reported pattern of disappearances and torture that appears to be aimed at suppressing protests and dissent," and called for the charges to be dropped in this case.

"Addressing peaceful dissidents, including youth leaders, in direct retaliation for the exercise of their freedom of association, peaceful assembly and freedom of expression is a serious violation of human rights law," read the statement by experts from the ONU.

Political analyst Alexander Rusero, a former senior professor of international relations, politics and security studies at the Harare Polytechnic, told CNN that the Mnangagwa government cannot afford the negative pullback given its need for foreign financial assistance to help an economy. In crisis.

Patricia Chimbiri, 52, watched helplessly but angrily as guards carried her daughter to a prison vehicle on Monday.

"He may have asked me to be strong (as he left the courtroom), but he clearly is not. He has not healed from torture. Instead of concentrating on treating his injuries and arresting his kidnappers, the government is busy chasing my daughter and her fellow politicians, "he told CNN outside of court.

"Since their kidnapping on May 13, when they were kidnapped and later charged, I have never had a peaceful sleep. I fear something may be done to them. I feel tormented and it must be worse for her and her friends in this cold winter's prison. "