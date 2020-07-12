Three Arizona teachers who shared a classroom contracted coronavirus. One of them died

Kimberley Chávez López Byrd, 61, died on June 26, less than two weeks after she was hospitalized. The other two teachers, Jena Martinez and Angela Skillings, said they are still struggling with the effects of the virus that has killed nearly 135,000 people across the country.

All three teachers wore masks and gloves, used hand sanitizer and socially estranged, but still fell ill, according to school officials in the small community in the eastern part of the state.

Kimberley Byrd had worked in the Hayden Winkelman School District for 38 years, so long that she had begun teaching the children of her former students.

"Losing Ms. Byrd in our small rural community was devastating. She was an excellent educator with a big heart," said Pamela González, director of Leonor Hambly K8. "We are comforted to know that her story can shed light on the importance of keeping our school employees and precious students safe in this pandemic."

The infection started in June.

Kimberley Byrd started feeling bad in June. She was prone to sinus infections, and also had asthma, diabetes, and lupus. Her doctor gave her antibiotics and steroids and on June 13 she went to the emergency room, according to her husband, Jesse Byrd Sr.

She was admitted to the hospital and was immediately put on oxygen, but her husband was not allowed to be with her. The next morning, she called him to tell him that the doctors were putting her on a ventilator. That was the last time they spoke.

"I just had this horrible feeling that tore my guts out knowing how much struggle this would be because I knew his lungs were compromised even before this … fear, the worst fear you could ever feel," Byrd said. "I knew it was going to be tough for her."

Days later, Jesse Byrd, her daughter, son, daughter-in-law, 4-year-old granddaughter, and several other family members contracted Covid-19. His wife's brother also tested positive and has been on a ventilator for more than 27 days, he told CNN on Saturday night.

Jesse Byrd said his wife's condition began to improve and that doctors woke her up to see if she could tolerate being intubated while she was unconscious. When he woke up, he had a panic attack and started to back away.

"We just prayed for a miracle, and we put her in God's hands and said that he would do a miracle in her and save her or take her home," said Jesse Byrd. "She didn't make it … It's been devastating for us here at our home."

She died shortly before her 24th wedding anniversary.

Husband warns of reopening of schools

Kimberley Byrd loved the outdoors, said Jeff Gregorich, the superintendent of Hayden Winkelman Unified School District. "One of my best memories was that every time I saw her, she showed me [photos of] her last weekend fishing in the lake," he said.

Jesse Byrd said that his wife had a passion for teaching and cared about her students. "A lot of the rules in her class were based on kids respecting each other and being kind and not intimidating, that was really important to her," she said.

Gregorich reiterated that all three teachers were careful and still obtained Covid-19.

"I think that's really the message or the concern that our staff has is that we can't even keep our staff safe on their own … how are we going to keep 20 kids safe in a classroom? I just don't see how is that possible to do that, "he said.

Byrd said the reopening of schools will put people in his small community at risk and that he doesn't want to see other families go through a similar experience.

"Many grandparents end up being babysitters when they leave school. Mom and Dad are working, and many grandparents even raise their grandchildren. Therefore, many of these grandparents fall into this high-risk category of being healthier and older. problems, "he said.

"They don't have to open schools to try to go back to a traditional classroom … let's get over this pandemic before trying to get back to normal."