Avatar: The Last Airbender is an animated series aired in 2005. It follows the adventures of Aang, a young boy frozen in an iceberg for 100 years and awakened to fight the evil Fire Nation.

He travels across Asia with his companions (a region known as “the World of Avatar”) to master the four elements and defeat the Fire Lord on the day of Sozin’s Comet.

CEO and president of Nickelodeon, Geraldine Laybourne, has stated that “there will be three separate movies” based on the show. Steve Sande of Inside TV says: “The creators will begin production on three animated movies (each between 90 and 100 minutes) that will continue the epic story.”

Sande also says that the original series creators, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, are “involved with the new films, but they are not writing or directing them.”

Introduction to The Avatar: The Last Airbender

Names of the characters in The Avatar: The Last Airbender

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Zach Tyler Eisen as Aang

Dante Basco as Zuko

Mae Whitman as Katara

Michaela Jill Murphy as Toph Beifong

Grey DeLisle as Azula

Jack De Sena as Sokka

Olivia Hack as Ty Lee

Mako as Iroh

Dee Bradley Baker as Appa

Mark Hamill as Firelord Ozai

Johanna Braddy as Princess Yue

Jennie Kwan as Suki

The storyline of The Avatar: The Last Airbender

The events in Avatar: The Last Airbender occur in a world where all the different nations have merged into one culture, civilization, and society.

Four entities rule these nations called the “gods,” spiritual beings representing an element of nature: earth, fire, water, and air. Humans have learned from the history of their world that they must follow one of these gods’ laws or risk destruction at their hands.

These four nations are led by four “Avatars,” who can bend nature’s elements as they see fit and create a world where they can live in peace.

Tales of the Avatar is an official fan project devoted to expanding on the lore and universe of Avatar: The Last Airbender in an extensive series of fiction.

The stories in this group provide a richer level for those interested in exploring more than the series alone and considering how much more there is to know about this universe.

Three new animated films are in the works for Avatar: The Last Airbender

The animated TV series Avatar: The Last Airbender was one of Nickelodeon’s most beloved animated series ever aired. Even as an adult, I watch it to this day and still enjoy every episode.

Today, we have some exciting news to share. Avatar: The Last Airbender is getting three new animated films that will be released before the show’s 10th anniversary in 2020!

If you haven’t seen any previous movies or seasons of The Last Airbender, then now is a great time to get into the series, as it’s on Netflix! There’s nothing quite like getting lost in the world of Avatar, and I hope you enjoy these new films as much as I do.

