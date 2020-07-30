Three Chicago police officers shot

One officer was shot in the chin, another was shot in the hip, and a bullet struck a third officer's protective vest, according to Brown. All three were transported to hospitals, along with two other officers with chest pains.

His conditions were not immediately disclosed.

A suspect was also shot and taken to a hospital, Brown said. The shooting occurred around 9:40 a.m., when officers attempted to apprehend the suspect, described as a violent criminal taking a car, in custody, Brown said.

"Today is a scorching reminder of the danger our men and women in our Police Department face every day they put on their uniforms and leave their homes," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Twitter.