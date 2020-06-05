Three Chinese citizens sentenced to prison for taking pictures of a government facility in Key West

Chinese citizen Liao Lyuyou, 27, was sentenced to 12 months in prison after pleading guilty to illegally entering the restricted area inside Key West Naval Air Station in December and taking photos and videos, according to the US Attorney's office. Southern District of Florida.
In another case, Jielun Zhang, 25, and Yuhao Wang, 24, were sentenced to 12 months and nine months in prison, respectively. Both men pleaded guilty to illegally entering a restricted area within the same naval base as Liao. They were also taking photos, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida.
Liao was arrested on December 26 for entering the restricted area and taking photos of an annex and other government buildings near sensitive military installations. He was verbally warned not to do so, but did so anyway, according to court documents.
Liao had circumvented a security fence with "numerous posted warnings," according to the documents, and continued to walk in the restricted area and take photos after "witnesses verbally warned her." He later told officials that he reads and understands English better than he can speak it.
According to the documents, Liao stated that he was trying to take photos of the sunrise after the US military police approached him. He gave them permission to look at his camera where they saw images of the Truman Annex at the facility, as well as photos of other government buildings in the area.
A week later, Jielun and Yuhao approached the guard station in a blue Hyundai on January 4 in the Sigsbee Annex at the Naval Air Station in Key West, according to the criminal complaint.
When Jielun and Yuhao were unable to provide military identification, a navy security officer told them to make a U-turn and exit the facility.
Jielun and Yuhaog did not follow instructions and instead stayed at the facility for approximately 30 minutes, according to the complaint.
Navy security officers obtained consent to look at the cell phones and camera in their possession and looked at photos of the Sigsbee Annex property, including US military structures. USA At Fleming Key.