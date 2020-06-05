Three Chinese citizens sentenced to prison for taking pictures of a government facility in Key West

Chinese citizen Liao Lyuyou, 27, was sentenced to 12 months in prison after pleading guilty to illegally entering the restricted area inside Key West Naval Air Station in December and taking photos and videos, according to the US Attorney's office. Southern District of Florida.

In another case, Jielun Zhang, 25, and Yuhao Wang, 24, were sentenced to 12 months and nine months in prison, respectively. Both men pleaded guilty to illegally entering a restricted area within the same naval base as Liao. They were also taking photos, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida.

Liao was arrested on December 26 for entering the restricted area and taking photos of an annex and other government buildings near sensitive military installations. He was verbally warned not to do so, but did so anyway, according to court documents.

Liao had circumvented a security fence with "numerous posted warnings," according to the documents, and continued to walk in the restricted area and take photos after "witnesses verbally warned her." He later told officials that he reads and understands English better than he can speak it.