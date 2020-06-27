Three dead and one permanently blind after drinking hand sanitizer

Three other people are in critical condition, the New Mexico Department of Health said in a statement. "All seven people are believed to have drunk hand sanitizer that contains methanol," he said.

The cases were reported to the New Mexico Poison Control for several weeks in May and are related to alcoholism, health officials said. They did not provide additional details about the victims or where the incidents occurred.

"If you think you may have used or consumed methanol-containing hand sanitizer, seek medical attention," said State Secretary of Health Kathy Kunkel in a statement. "There is an antidote to methanol poisoning, but the sooner someone is treated for methanol poisoning, the better the chances of recovery."

Some people are known to use hand sanitizer to get toxic due to its alcohol content. Before the pandemic, hand sanitizer was banned in most prisons for fear that inmates would drink it or use it to start fires. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that facilities consider relaxing restrictions on the alcohol-based disinfectant to help fight coronavirus.