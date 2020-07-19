Three dead, several injured after tour bus flips in Canadian park

A glacier tour bus overturned in the southern Canadian province of Alberta, killing three people and injuring several, CBC News reported Saturday.

According to the report, the tour bus capsized en route to the glacier near the Columbia Icefield in Alberta's Jasper National Park.

CBC News said the incident involved one of the off-road buses transporting visitors to the glacier, owned by Pursuit, the company that operates tours of the ice fields, which are part of the Athabasca Glacier.

Three adults were killed from the 27 passengers, and several emergency workers and fire departments were descending on the scene, the report said, citing the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

The seriously injured passengers were being transported from the crash site to several Alberta hospitals in helicopter ambulances, he said.

The report says several hospitals in the province were preparing to receive patients, some in critical or serious condition, citing a spokesperson for Alberta Health Services.

RCMP is investigating the cause of the rollover with the support of a collision analyst, according to CBC News