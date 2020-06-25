Three episodes of & # 39; Scrubs & # 39; removed from Hulu by using blackface

A representative from ABC Studios confirmed the deletion of the episodes to CNN, saying they were removed from the broadcast platform on Tuesday night at the request of the producers and with the support of the studio.

The three episodes come from two different seasons of the comedy, which aired on NBC for nine seasons between 2001 and 2010.

The episodes were titled "My Friend the Doctor" (Season 3, episode 8), "My Jiggly Ball" (Season 5, episode 4) and "My Chopped Liver" (Season 5, episode 17).