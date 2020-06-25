Three episodes of & # 39; Scrubs & # 39; removed from Hulu by using blackface

A representative from ABC Studios confirmed the deletion of the episodes to CNN, saying they were removed from the broadcast platform on Tuesday night at the request of the producers and with the support of the studio.
The three episodes come from two different seasons of the comedy, which aired on NBC for nine seasons between 2001 and 2010.
The episodes were titled "My Friend the Doctor" (Season 3, episode 8), "My Jiggly Ball" (Season 5, episode 4) and "My Chopped Liver" (Season 5, episode 17).
Series creator Bill Lawrence had Tuesday responded to a query about the episodes on Twitter, assuring the user that the removal of the episodes "was already in progress".
The move comes in the same week that Tina Fey asked broadcast services in a letter to remove "30 Rock" episodes featuring black-faced white actors.
In his letter, Fey apologized for the four episodes and the "pain they have caused."