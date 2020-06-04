Three Georgia men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery to have preliminary bail hearings

the three white georgian men accused of murder Ahmaud Arbery He will be before a Glynn County judge Thursday morning for his preliminary and bond hearings.

Ex-police Gregory McMichael, 64, his son, Travis McMichael, 34, and his neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 50, have been charged with serious murder in Arbery's death.

The McMichaels were also charged with aggravated assault charges, while Bryan, who filmed the cell phone video that leaked on social media and sparked a national protest, was also charged with a criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

According to police reports, the McMichaels went after Arbery, catching and shooting him four times while Bryan filmed him.

The leaked cell phone video fueled the national protest and demands for justice for Arbery.

At Thursday's hearing, Glynn Wallace Harrell County Chief Magistrate Judge determine if there is sufficient evidence for cases to proceed.

Arbery's mother Wanda Lee Cooperand family attorney Lee Merritt will also be at the hearing, Fox News found out.

Arbery, a 25-year-old unarmed black man studying to be an electrician, was shot dead in late February near the coastal town of Brunswick while jogging. However, no charges were filed against any of the men charged in his shooting death until May, when the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to investigate Arbery's death. It later emerged that local police and district attorneys allegedly delayed the case to allegedly protect one of their own.

The fact that the local police largely looked the other way after Arbery's death triggered national outrage and demands for responsibility.

Since then, a harsh light has been shed on the Glynn County Police Department. A deeper dive into the Fox News-besieged police department uncovered scandals and allegations of corruption for years, including allegations that detectives tampered with evidence, lied to prosecutors, and retaliated against the complainants.

When the GBI finally arrived in Brunswick, it took less than 48 hours to arrest the McMichaels. The quick arrest sparked even more anger and sidekick allegations at the local police department. There was also a backlash for three district attorneys involved in the case before GBI took over.

In Bryan's haunting video, Arbery and Travis McMichael can be seen fighting over McMichael's shotgun while McMichael shoots him three times. Arbery turns, tries to run but falls to the pavement.

Elder McMichael, who has ties to the police department, told police at the scene that he saw Arbery running through the neighborhood and thought he looked like a suspect responsible for the recent robberies.

The McMichals' attorneys say their clients are innocent and the full story will go to trial.

With tensions already so high in Brunswick and the rest of the country, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp He said Wednesday that the state will do "whatever it takes to keep the peace."

What started as peaceful protests last week over the police brutality and tragic deaths of Arbery, Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky., Y George Floyd In Minneapolis, Minnesota, it took a destructive turn when hundreds of stores were looted, cars burned down, and protesters and police clashed, sometimes violently.

Georgia was not exempt from the destruction and chaos that took place from coast to coast. In Atlanta, about a four-hour drive from Glynn County, a peaceful protest on Friday turned into a night of chaos that led protesters to burn down a police car and break into nearby businesses.

Kemp issued a stern warning to protesters bent on creating havoc near Glynn County.

"We will take appropriate steps to hold bad actors accountable if they try to infiltrate what have been very peaceful gatherings in that community (Brunswick / Glynn County) for more than a month," Kemp said.

A rally at the Glynn County Courthouse is planned hours after the hearing scheduled for Thursday for the McMichaels and Bryan.