Three great Xbox games are free to play this weekend

Microsoft has just released its latest Free Play Days promotion for Xbox owners, making three other popular titles free.

However, unlike the console's monthly gold deals, these particular games are not yours to keep, but allow you to take full advantage of what they have to offer for a limited time. The availability window runs from now until midnight PDT on Sunday, May 31, which means you have plenty of time over the next 48 hours to decide if the entire purchase is in order. So you probably want to know what the wildly different adventure trio consists of, right? The complete list is as follows:

Jump force Featuring an eclectic mix of characters from the popular Japanese Shonen Manga, Bandai Namco's Jump Force enables players to realize their dreams of taking on Goku from Dragon Ball and Luffy from One Piece in an individual battle and features some of the Most the sublime animations of any fighting game to date. And yes, of course, there are many explosions. Hunting: showdown From the same folks who brought you the seminal Crysis trilogy, Hunt: Showdown is a survival-based first-person shooter with a pinch of horror elements thrown in for good measure. Whether alone or in groups of two and three, your only objective in this world is to locate and eliminate massive monsters before the other team to claim a considerable reward. Stellaris: Console Edition Enthusiasts of grand strategy with the dream of one day exploring the stars will find themselves at home with Stellaris from Paradox. Explore the cosmos, grow your space empire, and fight any fool who stands in your way.

If any of the above three turns out to play a chord, you can purchase them to keep the following discounts for a limited time. Enjoy!