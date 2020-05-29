Three great Xbox games are free to play this weekend

Microsoft has just released its latest Free Play Days promotion for Xbox owners, making three other popular titles free.
However, unlike the console's monthly gold deals, these particular games are not yours to keep, but allow you to take full advantage of what they have to offer for a limited time. The availability window runs from now until midnight PDT on Sunday, May 31, which means you have plenty of time over the next 48 hours to decide if the entire purchase is in order. So you probably want to know what the wildly different adventure trio consists of, right? The complete list is as follows:
If any of the above three turns out to play a chord, you can purchase them to keep the following discounts for a limited time. Enjoy!
- Jump force
- Standard Edition (
$ 59.99 SRP) with 67% discount: $ 19.80
- Standard Edition (
- Hunting: showdown
- (
$ 39.99 SRP) with 40% discount: $ 23.99
- (
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- Standard Edition (
$ 39.99 SRP) with a 60% discount: $ 16.00
- Standard Edition (