Three hikers missing in Washington's Mount Rainier National Park

Matthew Bunker, a Seattle hiker, was reported missing by his climbing partner at 3 p.m. PT on Saturday. It was near a steep area known for avalanches and rockfalls.

Bunker was reportedly ahead of his partner as they descended the mountain on skis and "believed they had fallen into the steep terrain," NPS said in a press release.

Vincent Djie was reported missing on June 19 after he was last seen on a hike down the Van Trump trail to Mildred Point in the park.

Djie is an Indonesian student living in Seattle, the NPS said. The agency said it is coordinating with rescue groups, Djie's family and the Indonesian Consulate in San Francisco in this search.