Three men arrested in Iran for allegedly selling babies on Instagram

A 20-day-old baby and two-month-old boy were rescued from the online baby ring, the news agency said.

Tehran Police Chief Hossein Rahimi said a third baby was identified but has not yet been found, ISNA reported.

The rescued babies were advertised on the social media platform Instagram, according to the semi-official website KhabarOnline.

One was advertised for 400 million Iranian rials ($ 9,490), and the other for 500 million Iranian rials ($ 11,800), Rahimi said, according to KhabarOnline.