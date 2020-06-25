Three men arrested in Iran for allegedly selling babies on Instagram

A 20-day-old baby and two-month-old boy were rescued from the online baby ring, the news agency said.
Tehran Police Chief Hossein Rahimi said a third baby was identified but has not yet been found, ISNA reported.
The rescued babies were advertised on the social media platform Instagram, according to the semi-official website KhabarOnline.
One was advertised for 400 million Iranian rials ($ 9,490), and the other for 500 million Iranian rials ($ 11,800), Rahimi said, according to KhabarOnline.
They were purchased from "poor families", one for 50 million Iranian Riyals ($ 1,100) and the second for 100 million Iranian Riyals ($ 2,300) – added Rahimi, according to ISNA.
CNN contacted Instagram for comment.
According to the report, released last year, the countries listed at this level "do not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking and are (not) making any effort to do so."