Three men charged with federal firearm crimes in Chicago after Trump sent hundreds of federal agents to the city

Prosecutors charged three men in Chicago with federal firearm crimes on Friday, the first charges under the new Justice Department criminal initiative in the city.

Hundreds of federal officials arrived in Chicago in recent days as part of President Trump's "Operation Legend", aimed at tackling violent crime and firearm crime.

MOST CHICAGO HOMICIDE VICTIMS IN THE PREVIOUS DECADE ARE BLACK

Romeo Holloway, 21, was arrested Tuesday night by federal and local law enforcement officers for illegally possessing a loaded pistol.

Darryl Collins, 30, was arrested Wednesday afternoon by Chicago police for illegally possessing ammunition, which was in a loaded pistol, according to the criminal complaint.

Both men had previously been convicted of serious crimes for illegal possession of firearms or ammunition.

Federal and local law enforcement officers also executed a search warrant at the home of Darryl Phillips, 22, of Chicago, early Wednesday morning. Officers discovered a semi-automatic pistol in one room, according to the complaint.

A special agent from the Office of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) said the firearm was equipped with an automatic search device, or "switch," which allows the weapon to fire more than one shot without reload manually, the complaint states.

Officers from the ATF, the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Drug Enforcement Administration are working alongside local and state police as part of the Trump administration's plan, the Justice Department said.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot initially resisted the initiative, but later said Trump has her support as her city struggles to suppress gun violence.

However, the plan faces skepticism from citizens, especially as the timing coincides with increased scrutiny from other US cities like Portland, Oregon, where federal agents stormed protests to protect federal property. More than a hundred officers are facing an investigation by the Justice Department for the use of aggressive tactics such as spraying pepper and attacking unarmed protesters and making questionable arrests.

.

"This is not patrol. This is not against civil unrest, ”US Attorney John Lausch said Wednesday when Trump made an announcement of his plans. "This is working with the Chicago Police Department to do what we can to reduce the staggering violent crime we are facing right now."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Lausch, a former federal prosecutor as mayor, is a longtime friend of Lightfoot and will lead the initiative.