Three months into the pandemic: "We can't get used to losing 800 to 1,000 Americans every day."

Do you remember where you were on March 15? I remember it as the weekend when the shutdown started taking effect. It was the last time he took 3-year-old Sunny to the park before the playground closed. The last time I had guests at the table with me in New York. Everyone remembers exactly when the pandemic stopped time and reset clocks, but it was about three months ago … Right around this time in mid-March … for many people in the media business. What were you thinking then? What are you thinking now?

Latest CNN numbers, through Johns Hopkins: "At least 2,093,448 coronavirus cases in the United States; at least 115,730 deaths." The outbreak is expanding in some states. Don't be fooled by calling this a "second wave", it's too soon for that. Politico's Dan Diamond said in "Reliable Sources" Sunday that a better analogy could be high tide and low tide: "we are awash with cases," and barring a dramatic change, "there will still be a tide …"

Part of the danger is that "we get used to a certain basic level of illness and death, and it's only news when things start to get better or worse," Dr. James Hamblin told me. "We can't get used to losing between 800 and 1,000 Americans every day, which is what's happening right now."

I agree, we can't get used to this, but has that attitude already been established among a significant portion of the American public?

Where are the Trump administrator's medical experts?

Why did Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx, and Dr. Robert Redfield mostly disappear from the national television interview circuit? It appears to be related to the White House's desire to promote a "reopening" narrative. Dr. Fauci's interview with Wolf Blitzer last Friday was the exception confirming the rule: "He is no longer making regular appearances," Diamond said. Instead, Fauci appears at industry conferences and local radio interviews. Over the weekend he spoke to The Telegraph, a UK newspaper. "I think it makes it much more difficult to get their messages across, especially in the midst of what is still a raging pandemic," Diamond said. Dr. Elisabeth Rosenthal, EIC at Kaiser Health News, agreed: There is a "big gap" in experience.

>> Yeah, but … Diamond pointed out that he interviewed Surgeon General Jerome Adams just a few days ago. "The experts are contactable, but they are not as contactable as when they were standing in the press sessions every day, responding to reporters on the spot."

>> Diamond also noted inconsistencies in the messages … between, say, Black Lives Matter protests and church services … IMHO, every time a journalist raises health concerns about Trump's planned rally in Tulsa, the Trump camp is only going to bring the recent protests in response …

"Make my death meaningful"

Dr. Elisabeth Rosenthal spoke to me about her mother, who died last month at age 96. "She was treated by Covid," Rosenthal said, "but since she never had that positive test, the way we count deaths, it was not. I don't count. And that bothers me because we have the perception that the numbers are" bad "or "Good" and it's about political reputation or business reputation, but the numbers are what we need: accurate numbers to figure out what the appropriate response is. And we're not getting them right now. And it's often for political reasons. " She said her mother would be saying "make my death meaningful …"

"The virus: what went wrong?"

Brian Lowry writes: For those who accuse the media of forgetting about the coronavirus, Frontline clearly has not. On Tuesday, the PBS show will air "The virus: What went wrong?", A cleverly packaged breakdown of the slow response to the pandemic and the costly costs associated with it. The producers are the correspondent Martin Smith and Marcela Gaviria, and they are worth seeing, especially for those with bad reading habits in terms of comprehensive reporting on this topic …

