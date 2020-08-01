Three others killed in four weekend shootings in New York

Three people died in four overnight shootings in New York City, during an eight-hour scourge of shooting that lasted until Saturday morning, police said.

Less than an hour after sunrise, around 6:30 a.m., a 35-year-old man was shot dead in the hallway of his Dix Avenue apartment complex in Far Rockaway, Queens, police said.

Responding officers found the unidentified victim with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was rushed to the Episcopal Hospital of San Juan, where he was pronounced dead, according to police. The suspect escaped, police said.

Less than two hours earlier in the neighborhood, a 34-year-old man entered the house at the 103rd station station in Jamaica with a gunshot wound to the torso, police said.

He told officers he was shot somewhere on Hollis Avenue, police said. He is in stable condition at Jamaica Hospital, authorities said.

In the Bronx, two people were fatally shot within approximately three hours.

Around 1:35 a.m. In Laconia, an unknown person attacked Forest Byrd, 34, on the waist and left arm, killing him, police said. No arrests have been made.

And around 10:41 p.m. On Friday, a masked shooter shot Shaiquan Wilson in a gathering outside 1741 Randall Avenue at Clason Point, a heartbreaking surveillance video released by police.

The shooter, dressed in a white face mask and all-black clothing, including a hoodie that covers his eyes, can be seen in the pictures walking towards Wilson, 21, and pulling a silver pistol out of his pocket.

Police found Wilson numb and with a fatal bullet wound to the torso.

Police officers seek public assistance to identify Wilson's shooter. Anyone with information should call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

According to the New York Police Department, there has been a jump of approximately 70 percent in city shootings this year.