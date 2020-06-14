Three people fired after a dispute breaks out in the Bronx: police officers

Three people were shot, one critically, after a dispute broke out in the Bronx early Sunday morning, police said.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the back around 2:30 a.m. in front of 1152 Ogden Avenue in Highbridge, police said. He was taken to Lincoln Medical Center and was not expected to survive, police officers said.

Another 26-year-old man was also shot in the back and taken to the same hospital, but was expected to survive. A 17-year-old boy was also shot in the buttocks and was also in stable condition, police said.

It was unclear what led to the dispute and police said they did not have a description of the shooter or shooters.