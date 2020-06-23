Three people, including an 8-year-old girl, were found dead in the New Jersey pool.

An 8-year-old girl and two adults were found dead Monday afternoon in a swimming pool at a New Jersey home, police said.

“This is a devastating day for our entire community. It is too early to determine exactly what happened, ”said East Brunswick Police Chief Frank Losacco.

In addition to the boy, the other victims were identified as the mother of the 32-year-old girl and her 62-year-old uncle.

"A neighbor heard screaming and called 911," police Lt. Frank Sutter said during a press conference outside the family home. When emergency services arrived, they found the three victims submerged in approximately 4 feet of water in an oval above ground pool.

"All the deceased were removed from the pool, CPR was performed. They were all pronounced in the backyard.

Lt. Sutter told the Post that a relative was inside the family home at the time and is being interviewed, but it is unclear what role the others played in the drowning.

The family moved into the house a month ago, a source told the Post.

The house was surrounded by police, ambulances, and neighbors until late at night.

Township police were working with the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office, according to the chief.