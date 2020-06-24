Three Rockies, including All-Star Charlie Blackmon, have coronaviruses

MLB and the players union finally reached a formal agreement on a regular 60-game season on Tuesday, but the coronavirus spectrum hit again when three Colorado Rockies tested COVID-19.

Right fielder Charlie Blackmon, a four-time All-Star, left-handed reliever Phillip Diehl and right-hander Ryan Castellani tested positive for coronavirus after recent training at Coors Field, according to The Denver Post. Several Rockies had been taking turns at bat during practice.

Sources told The Denver Post that one player was showing symptoms and the other two were asymptomatic. After all three players tested positive, the rest of the Rockies' players were tested and their tests were negative, according to the report.

Coors Field has been closed for the week after MLB ordered the spring training facility closed last week after the Phillies and Yankees were among the major league teams for members of their organizations to give positive.