Three Russian sisters accused of lying about the father & # 39; rapist & # 39; they killed

Three Russian teenage sisters accused of killing their physically and sexually abusive father are accused by family members of fabricating the abuse stories.

The explosive allegations against the Khachaturyan sisters were launched by her father's sister and nephew who died before his trial, which will begin in Moscow on Friday for two of the three sisters.

Naira Khachaturyan, the aunt of Maria, Angelina and Krestina Khachaturyan, also stated in & # 39; Let Them Talk & # 39; from Andrey Malakhov, who the sisters had conspired to kill their father, Mikhail, before he planned to emigrate to Israel when all of his daughters were 18, according to the Daily Mail.

"They knew they could live as they liked if they got rid of their father," Khachaturyan said on television. "They wanted to remove it from their lives," he said.

Arsen Khachaturyan, Mikhail's nephew added: “Sexual violence, another violence, there was nothing like that. The girls decided to kill their father, they conspired a while ago. "

The brothers were 17, 18, and 19 years old when they fatally attacked their father with a hammer and kitchen knife when he left for their Moscow apartment in July 2018.

Fearing that their lives were at risk, they waited until his father fell asleep before hitting him and stabbing him to death in his rocking chair, according to his lawyers.

The Khacharutyan sisters reported the attack to the police and confessed to their roles.

"The first day we met, he said that he is better here, in prison, than living at home as he had been," said Krestina's lawyer Alexei Liptser.

Last January, the sisters' accusation of years of abuse at the hands of their father was confirmed by the prosecutor's office, which even downgraded their murder charges.

But despite acknowledging the trio's abuse, which included daily beatings and being forced to perform sexual acts, prosecutors finally insisted that the sisters should be tried for murder.

Naira, in her television interview, stated that medical tests carried out in an official investigation determined that two of the three sisters were virgins, counteracting their claims of sexual abuse, while the third had a secret boyfriend.

Meanwhile, Arsen said one of the sisters inflicted wounds on the other two on the day of the attack to make it appear that her father attacked them first.

The nephews' claims were the subject of leaked interrogation transcripts, which were verified by one of the girl's lawyers on CNN, which in fact show that the sisters attempted to injure themselves to incriminate her father before calling the police.

The decision to press murder charges against them has sparked outrage by domestic violence activists in the country. More than 200,000 people have signed a petition asking prosecutors to drop the charges.

