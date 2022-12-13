The employee, who had been pistol-whipped during an attempted robbery at Philly N Wings restaurant, was shot and killed in self-defense.

When an employee was knocked to the ground and began fighting the intruder over the gun, 23-year-old Joshua Hickey was identified. He pulled out his legally owned pistol and fired at his attacker three times, striking him twice.

