Tiananmen Square Massacre: Hong Kong celebrates its anniversary perhaps for the last time







"It was a moment of hope," said Lee Cheuk-yan, a veteran activist and former Hong Kong lawmaker. At the time, the city was eight years old to move from British to Chinese control, and had a feeling that young protesters across the border could change China for the better.

"For many Hong Kong people, we feel that 1997 really was on our heads. But young people in China demanded democracy, and we think that if they succeed, it means that Hong Kong will not have to live under an authoritarian regime."

However, that hope turned into despair as the People's Liberation Army crushed the protests on June 4. No official death toll has been released, but human rights groups estimate hundreds, if not thousands, were killed. The Tiananmen protests and repression have been erased from the history books in China, censored and controlled, the organizers exiled or arrested, and the relatives of the deceased were kept under close surveillance.

CNN's Chermaine Lee contributed reporting.





