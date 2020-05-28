Tidal adds Dolby Atmos Music support to its HiFi service level

Tidal artist streaming service has long distinguished itself from its competitors like Spotify by offering subscribers to its $ 20 per month Tidal HiFi service the option to stream music in high resolution, using the lossless FLAC codec. It was the first to support the MQA format and also got on the bandwagon Sony 360 Reality Audio. Now it has enlisted Dolby Laboratories to offer streams using Dolby Atmos Music. As with the MQA and Sony formats, you will need to be subscribed to Tidal HiFi to obtain it.

Dolby and Tidal promise a more immersive experience compared to high-resolution music broadcast in stereo: "… Dolby Atmos gives music more space and the freedom to release every detail and emotion as the artist intended." We haven't had a chance to experience Tidal with Dolby Atmos Music, but some of us prefer a direct stereo experience where the players are mounted in front of us, compared to the immersive experience offered by Sony and Dolby, where it looks like you're on stage. with them.

To experience Dolby Atmos Music on Tidal, you will need the recently updated Tidal app installed on a streaming player compatible with Dolby Atmos: for example, a 4K Apple TV; Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube, 2North Dakota-gen Fire TV Stick, or 3rd-gen Fire TV; an Nvidia Shield TV or Shield TV Pro (2019); or an Android TV, like the Sony X800H.

In terms of audio equipment, you will need a Dolby Atmos soundbar or A / V receiver and speaker system. Dolby Atmos Music on Tidal will be delivered using the Dolby Digital Plus codec with Dolby loss.

Subscribers can find Dolby Atmos Music tracks on Tidal by navigating to the home screen and searching under the "Available in Dolby Atmos" category, or by doing a general search for "Dolby Atmos". But the Tidal app will also automatically switch to Dolby Atmos automatically if such mix and A compatible playback device is available.

The company has not disclosed what percentage of its library will be available in Dolby Atmos Music format, but the albums and songs in its press release echo its emphasis on hip hop and pop: Ariana Grande's "7 rings", The Weeknd & # 39; s After hoursand "Señorita" by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello