Tidal presents Dolby Atmos Music Support for Apple TV 4K

The Tidal music streaming service is bringing Dolby Atmos Music to Dolby Atmos-enabled devices like TVs, sound bars, speakers, and, notable for Apple users, 4K Apple TV.



Apple's 4K ‌Apple TV‌, released in 2017, supports Dolby Atmos, a feature that provides more surround sound for content when ‌Apple TV‌ is paired with a Dolby Atmos soundbar or receiver and speakers.

According to Dolby, Tidal's support for Dolby Atmos is being rolled out on compatible television broadcast boxes starting today. Support is available for 4K pApple TV‌, 2nd Generation Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube, 3rd Generation Fire TV, Nvidia Shield TV and TV Pro (from 2019), and Sony Dolby Atmos enabled TVs and Philips

To use the feature, ‌Apple TV‌ 4K owners will need a Dolby Atmos compatible sound system along with the updated Tidal app.

Tidal started rolling out Dolby Atmos support in December for Android smartphones and tablets, and is available to all Tidal HiFi subscribers. Tidal HiFi is Tidal's transmission level with lossless Hi-Fi sound quality, priced at $ 19.99 per month.

Music playback will default to Dolby Atmos if there is a Dolby Atmos mix and compatible device available. Tidal has been adding Dolby Atmos music to his streaming service on a regular basis, and notable supported albums and songs include "7 rings" by Ariana Grande, "After Hours" by The Weeknd and "Señorita" by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello .

Tidal Dolby Atmos content can be found by selecting the "Available in Dolby Atmos" section on the home screen or searching for Dolby Atmos. For new subscribers interested in Dolby Atmos Music, Tidal offers an extended 60-day free trial.