Tiffany Haddish shaves her head live on Instagram





The comedy actress, who has been sporting fake locomotives during the quarantine, shaved on Tuesday as followers watched her on Instagram Live.

During the live broadcast, Haddish smiled broadly as she grabbed a pair of scissors and proceeded to cut her extensions herself. She then brought the scissors to the rest of her mane, and a friend then used a pair of scissors to complete the transformation.

The 40-year-old star explained in the video that she decided to cut her hair because she wanted to get a new perspective on a previously hidden part of her body, and wrote: "I cut all my hair because I want to see it." my scalp. "

She added: "I know my whole body, I know where each mole is, but I don't know my scalp. So hello, scalp, ready for anything."