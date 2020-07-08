Tiffany Haddish shaves her head live on Instagram

During the live broadcast, Haddish smiled broadly as she grabbed a pair of scissors and proceeded to cut her extensions herself. She then brought the scissors to the rest of her mane, and a friend then used a pair of scissors to complete the transformation.
The 40-year-old star explained in the video that she decided to cut her hair because she wanted to get a new perspective on a previously hidden part of her body, and wrote: "I cut all my hair because I want to see it." my scalp. "
She added: "I know my whole body, I know where each mole is, but I don't know my scalp. So hello, scalp, ready for anything."
In a follow-up clip, the "Girls Trip" actress addressed all of the commenters who had expressed concern about her drastic style change, saying, "There's nothing wrong with my brain, guys. I'm not having any emotional issues. * * t, nothing. I've literally been talking about this for years. "
Haddish also revealed her excitement at the prospect of taking a break to hold her locks.
"As a black woman, I don't know about white women, but as a black woman, it's a good time for two or three hours of your damn day. Even if your hair is braided, you have to grease your scalp, you have to tie them by at night, you have to make sure they look good, it's a lot of work. So I'm taking some time off! "