The weird and wacky world of Joe Exotic is about to come back on our screens. He got in trouble with the law, but he’s still going to be on TV Newsweek has the information you need about the new series. It will tell you when it comes out, who is in it, what it’s about, and more.

What is the release date of Tiger King Season 2?

This Friday, the second movie of Tiger King will come out. It will be worth waiting for.

Tiger King Season 2 will come back on Wednesday, November 17.

What is the plot of Tiger King Season 2?

Tiger King 2 will pick up from the end of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness. It showed Joe Exotic getting arrested for the murder-for-hire plot on his rival, Carole Baskin.

Yesterday, Exotic was sentenced to 22 years in prison for hiring someone to murder Baskin and for a series of animal abuse charges.

Carole Baskin had some spare time, so she appeared on Dancing with the Stars.

Carole wanted to take ownership of the G.W Zoo after Season 1 was aired. Season 2 will show if she succeeded. The new series will catch up to the original series with Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin. Joe is behind bars, but Carole Baskin says she will not return for season 2.

Joe’s old business partner, Jeff Lowe, also will be in the series. He bought Joe’s zoo after Joe was arrested. In one part of the trailer you can hear him say “We have more money than God right now.”

A new season of Investigation Discovery will focus on supporters of Joe Exotic who want the president to forget about Joe Exotic and instead pardon him. The show will also investigate more about what happened to Baskin’s ex-husband, Don Lewis.

The show’s new season is about Joe Exotic. He is in jail, and Carole Baskin (the person he sold his zoo to) is trying to take it over by closing in on the deal. The Emmy-nominated show has a second part. It is about people who raised tigers. The show reveals new things about them, like why they did it and other secrets.

This summer, the old enemies and frenemies will return. They will do bad things like murder and mayhem. Keep watching to see what they do!

Who will be starring in Tiger King Season 2?

Joe Exotic, Tim Stark, Jeff Lowe, Allen Glover, and James Garretson all appeared in the series trailer. The only cast member that was not there was Carole Baskin. This is not surprising because she is a breakout star on this show. When Tiger King first came out, she was not happy with how she looked.

Joe Exotic will not appear in Tiger King 2. He is currently serving a 22-year-long prison sentence.

The good news is, this movie will have interviews with the eccentric big cat keeper. He will talk on the phone for some of them and be in prison for other ones.

Exotic’s husband Dillon Passage talked on the TV show “Good Morning Britain” and said that she would be in the second series even though she is in jail.

He said, “I don’t know the release date but it will be interesting. It will tell a little bit about Joe’s arrest and what happened afterward.”

Joe is in jail. He can’t get out of there. So, he has to talk on the phone with people who want to talk to him. They will be recorded and put on a CD.

At the moment, it is not clear whether Carole Baskin will appear in Tiger King 2.

Earlier, she had said that she would not be in season 2 of the show. But when director Rebecca Chaiklin wanted to clear things up, Carole felt that was ridiculous.

“It was so obvious that I had been betrayed by them. Why would she ever think that I would be willing to speak to them again? And so I told her to just lose my number.”

Some people who you might know from the first season of the show are also in this season. They include Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson.