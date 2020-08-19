‘tiger-king’-zoo-closes-after-feds-suspend-its-license

(CNN) The zoo featured in the “Tiger King” documentary announced late Tuesday it is closed to the public after its federal animal exhibition license was suspended.

The US Department of Agriculture said it suspended the exhibitor license for Greater Wynnwood Exotic Animal Park and Jeffrey Lowe on Monday. Lowe and the park’s previous owner, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, who went by the name Joe Exotic, were among the characters in the Netflix streaming phenomenon “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”

A post to the park’s Facebook page announced that public access to the privately owned zoo is closed “effectively immediately.”