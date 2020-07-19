Tiger Woods & # 39; returns & # 39; back to normal after a solid third round at the Memorial

DUBLIN, Ohio – One day, after physically struggling with a stiff back, Tiger Woods woke up on the right side of the bed Saturday morning.

His result in the third round of the Memorial reflected that Woods's back felt better, as he shot 1 below 71, five shots better than the 76 he posted on Friday, which almost made him miss the cut for the first time in 18 commemorative races begin.

Woods, who is 14 strokes from leader Jon Rahm, said he felt "much" better.

"I was moving better (Saturday) and I felt like I did it the first day (when he shot 71), and consequently I was able to make passes on the golf ball like I did the first day," he said. "Unfortunately, I didn't do any putt (Saturday). I hope I can do a few more (Sunday). Overall, I felt like I was playing well, controlling the ball well."

After hitting just 5 of 14 streets on Friday, Woods hit 8 of 14 on Saturday. For the week, it has reached 21 out of 42.

Woods said he was "absolutely" relieved to survive the cut line on Friday "to get a couple more rounds on me competitively."

After not having played golf tournaments in five months before this week, since his last place at the Genesis Invitational in February, Woods was asked what he had learned about where his game is through 54 holes.

"I think going back to the stream and competing again and playing at this level, I haven't done that in a long time," he said. "Playing at home and playing here is very different, and making sure to stay alert and not make silly mistakes and throw the ball in the wrong places or give me bad angles, that's one of the things about playing competitive golf that is very different from playing at home & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Justin Thomas' caddy Jimmy Johnson was taken off the golf course at the 13th hole on Saturday when he felt dizzy, presumably from the 90-degree heat. Thomas's father Mike, who was following him, took over as his caddy, and Thomas proceeded to bogey on the 15th hole, double the 16th and bogey on the 17th before scoring a birdie in his final hole.

"Jimmy just wasn't feeling well," said Thomas. "He felt dizzy. I told him on the 12th that if he needed to go, he had to go. "

Thomas shot 75 with a 40 in the last nine and it's even for the week. He said the "fit" to his father in the back "was fine," but added: "It sucks because he was really playing well." The course is very difficult, and I just did a bad double and had a difficult ending.

"I didn't do those bogeys because my dad was caddying. It was just a bad run. In a couple of weeks or a day, no one will remember. But right now, yeah, it's a bummer."

Three players, Harris English, Dylan Frittelli and Denny McCarthy, who recently tested positive for COVID-19 but are asymptomatic, played as singles on Saturday. McCarthy said he tested negative on Saturday, but English and Frittelli continued to test positive, so they will play singles on Sunday.

"Obviously, it was pretty weird to come out as someone," McCarthy said. "It's been a strange couple of weeks, but obviously I'm glad to hear the news (of his negative test). I'm glad to return to a somewhat normal atmosphere at this crazy moment.

"It has been difficult (with) the boys who really don't want to be near me, not being able to be in the locker room, the dining room, not being able to sit with the boys, just being alone. I really don't go anywhere in public, getting a lot takeout, getting food from here and taking it back to my hotel, so it's been a little lonely. "

English said the situation makes him "feel like an outcast," adding: "No one really wants to get close to you or whatever." I understand it. This virus is still so new and I have about three weeks left of a positive test in Detroit, so I feel like I have fully recovered. "

It wasn't long ago that it seemed like Brooks Koepka was never going to lose a golf tournament again. However, his dominance has waned to the point that he seems like just another PGA Tour player looking for his game right now. Much of that is the result of a knee injury that hampered him earlier in the season.

Koepka, playing alongside Woods in Saturday's third round, shot 1 over 73 and is 3 over the week.

After missing the cut at last week's Workday Charity Open in Muirfield, Koepka added the Memorial to his schedule because he is desperately trying to earn enough points to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs. It looks like he will play five consecutive tournaments entering next month's PGA Championship, the season's first major championship.

"You have to play on it," said Koepka. "When you don't have the results you want, you have to go out there and find them. You have to work the set, put the replays and it will show up eventually."