Tiger Woods releases statement on George Floyd death and protests

The star golfer released a statement on Twitter saying that his heart goes out to the Floyd family and "all of us who are suffering right now."
He added that "he has always had the greatest respect for our law enforcement."
"They train so diligently to understand how, when and where to use force," Woods said. "This shocking tragedy clearly crossed that line."
Woods condemned the violent protests and said he remembered the Los Angeles riots.
The five-day riots in the spring of 1992 followed the acquittal of four white Los Angeles Police Department officers in the beating up black motorist Rodney King In 1991.
"We can express our points without burning the neighborhoods in which we live," Woods said. "I hope that through constructive and honest conversations we can build a more secure and unified society."
Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Lebron James They are also among the athletes who posted statements, posted on social media or wrote about the protests and why they have impacted the United States.