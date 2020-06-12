Tigers charged with more college bats on day 2 of the MLB draft

The Detroit Tigers had some major changes to rebuild their lineup.

And, they wait sooner rather than later.

After selecting Arizona State slugger Spencer Torkelson to open the Major League Baseball amateur draft on Wednesday night, the Tigers used all five teams Thursday on hitters they imagine joining him in Detroit.

Ohio state wide receiver Dillon Dingler led the second day of the draft as No. 38 overall pick. The Tigers then took LSU outfielder Danny Cabrera 62nd overall, and Rice shortstop Trei Cruz, the former player's son. from major leagues José Cruz Jr. and grandson of José Cruz, 11 selections later.

Detroit returned to the state of Arizona in the fourth round, taking Torkelson's teammate Gage Workman. Both were recruited by the Tigers as third base. Just like Colt Keith, fifth-round, from Biloxi High School in Mississippi. His selection ended Detroit's career in college position players, but the Tigers remained focused solely on hitting talent.

"The first thing you're doing is trying to impact," said Scott Pleis, Detroit's director of amateur exploration. "And then it's hard to get bats if you don't jump and grab them too. You start passing them and they all gobble them up."

The Astros had to wait a while to make their first pick in this year's draft after Commissioner Rob Manfred stripped his first and second-round picks as part of the team's punishment for breaking the rules against the use of electronic devices. to steal signs during games.

The New York Yankees were one of the teams that raised questions about the Astros' mistakes. Coincidentally, Houston took a Bronx pitcher at No. 72, Mount Saint Michael Academy right-hander Alex Santos.

While Detroit focused on adding offense, Miami threw all pitches, already considered the strength at the upper levels of its system, with its six selections.

Minnesota right-hander Max Meyer was the No. 3 overall pick for the Marlins. They followed with Oklahoma high school left-hander Daxton Fulton (No. 40), Ball State right-hander Kyle Nicolas (No. 61), Carolina shore right-hander Zach McCambley (No. 75), left-hander Vanderbilt Jake Eder (No. 104) and USC to the right, Kyle Hurt (No. 134).

Defending World Series champion Washington Nationals took college pitchers with four of his six overall picks, taking Oklahoma right-hander Cade Cavalli at No. 22 overall, and then went on to win two other rights: Cole Henry. from LSU (second round) and Holden from UCLA. Powell – before selecting San Jacinto College North left-hander Mitchell Parker with his final pick.

Detroit had the No. 1 overall pick for the second time in three years, after taking Auburn right-hander Casey Mize in 2018. With his potential future as already navigating the farm system, the Tigers turned bats this time.

Dingler, who moved from center field behind the plate two years ago, was hitting .340 with five home runs and 14 RBIs for the Buckeyes before the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cabrera is a patient hitter and a prominent defensive fielder. He hit .345 with three doubles, two home runs, 12 RBIs, 14 runs and six stolen bases for LSU this year.

In addition to his excellent baseball bloodlines, Cruz is an excellent hitter who made a smooth transition last year from second base to shortstop. This is also the third time he's been drafted, after being taken in the 37th round last year by Washington and the 35th round by Houston in 2017.

"I am excited to be able to represent Cruz's name and represent him in the organization of the Tigers," he said.

Workman complemented Torkelson as one of the offensive forces of the state of Arizona in recent seasons. He hit .330 with eight home runs and 42 RBIs last year, and started this season with three home runs and 14 RBIs while batting .250.

Keith was the Mississippi High School Player of the Year last spring and was considered one of the best two-way players in the draft. But, the Tigers envision him as a infielder with raw power and constant contact, sticking to what ended up being his overall draft theme.

"I'm sure there were some high school guys that we couldn't run over and that we would have loved to have seen, and maybe it could have been different," Pleis said. "It was just a difficult year, and it was a short draft."

Houston wrapped up the two-day event by taking University of San Diego shortstop Shay Whitcomb at number 160.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, MLB reduced the draft from three days and 40 rounds to two days and only five rounds. Typically, more than 1,200 players would be selected, with many others signed on as undrafted free agents to complete minor league squads.

This year, the hundreds of remaining undrafted players must wait until Sunday to sign with the teams, but clubs can offer maximum signing bonuses of just $ 20,000. That could propel many players to go to college instead of starting their careers now.

"There will be a lot of great players who will not be selected by the limit, and my brother is even one of them," said catcher Austin Wells, the Yankees' first-round pick.

Carson Wells was a star outfielder during his high school career in Nevada, but was not selected.

"He just graduated, he couldn't play his senior year," said Austin Wells. "So you never know what might have happened there. He could also have been drafted by the Yankees. You never know."