Tigers' Ron Gardenhire admits difficulty wearing the mask in heat, may affect communication

Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire admitted Thursday that it's difficult to wear a mask at the shelter during the dog's summer days with baseball's official start just around the corner.

Gardenhire, 62, told The Ticket's "Jamie and Stoney Show" 97.1 that he understands the mask will keep him safe in the long run.

TIGERS DEREK HILL TAKES INCREDIBLE CAPTURE DURING THE INTRASQUAD GAME

"I just had a long conversation with one of my bosses about wearing that mask at the shelter during a game," Gardenhire said. "That's really difficult. You're used to doing it one way. But we all try to improvise and do what they want us to do and keep us safe. That's the most important thing."

He said he was concerned that the mask would hamper communication and make things difficult for him during the summer months.

YANKS & # 39; COLE LEARNS SAFETY PROTOCOL LESSON IN FIRST INTRASQUAD

"It's also 90 degrees, they put a mask on the bench for me. That's a big difference," he told the station. "When it's cold I don't mind wearing that thing, but when it's hot it's not that easy to do." The conversations you have on the bench are different and I don't want someone to say, "What, what?" and I have to take off the mask every time. So those are the conversations I'm going to have, trying to figure this out and making sure we can do the right thing, "he said.

"Again, it's about safety, and the protocol is that we should wear a mask. I will have more and more conversations because if we are going to play baseball, let's play baseball and make it as safe as possible. A mask on the bench is a little bit more Hard for me ".

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

Some Tigers players or staff members have tested positive for coronavirus.

Gardenhire said he has preached responsibility to his players and will make sure that if his players act, they act in a way that will not make them sick.