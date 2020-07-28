Tightening the belt is not enough as colleges, universities face difficulties to survive: report

Despite extensive belt tightening measures to save money during the coronavirus pandemic, a new analysis reveals that more than a dozen colleges and universities in New York state "will perish," a report said Tuesday.

Experts predict that 10 to 20 percent of higher education institutions will have a tough decision to make in the next 12 months, according to the Boston Business Journal. The loss of revenue from the pandemic has forced universities, struggling financially even before Covid-19, to plan less revenue if fewer students stay on campus and pay for room and board.

Research by New York University professor of marketing Scott Galloway describes which schools are expected to "perish, fight, survive, or thrive during the coronavirus." On his blog, he lists 437 colleges and universities, dividing each by enrollment, endowment, percentage of international students, and other data from the US Department of Education, US News & World Report, and Niche.co & # 39; s Student Life. Scores, according to the report.

The institutions were then divided into additional categories, including low endowments and dependency on tuition and fees for international students, according to the report.

With Galloway's information, he was able to narrow the field down to 90 schools at risk, including five in New York State and 14 statewide:

Adelphi University

Bardo College

Daemen College

Fordham University

Hofstra University

Long Island University

Pace University

Sarah Lawrence College

Skidmore College

University of San Juan

St. Lawrence University

The new school

Wise Universities

Yeshiva University

His research shows that schools like Cornell University and SUNY-Environmental Science and Forestry "will prosper," while others, like Syracuse University and the University of Rochester, "will survive," according to the analysis. At Cornell, for example, the university receives an average endowment of $ 292,416 per full-time student, and 10 percent of its students are international. Meanwhile, Syracuse University has a higher vulnerability score due to an average endowment of $ 69,761 and a student body that is 14 percent international, according to the report.

However, Galloway's report was not well received by his peers. For example, Christopher Ames, president of Sage Colleges, told the Albany Business Journal that Galloway's findings were "wrong", claiming that his ratings are "dangerous" and his forecasts "unsound".

Elmore Alexander, dean emeritus of the Ricciardi College of Business at Bridgewater State University, told the Business Journal that the schools most likely to struggle or perish had problems before Covid-19.