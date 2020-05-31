Tighter glucose control in type 1 diabetes







In pursuit of silver coatings from the COVID-19 pandemic, this is at least in the short term: Adults with type 1 diabetes confined to home during quarantine were able to keep their blood glucose levels within the target range, according to two new studies.

Both studies, one from Italy and one from Spain, were of adults with type 1 diabetes using continuous glucose monitoring (GCM) or instant glucose devices, and both showed an increase in time with blood glucose levels in 70- 180 mg / dL (3.9 -10 mmol / L), with no increase in hypoglycemia during the first weeks after the start of quarantine in the respective countries, compared to the previous weeks.

"Our observation … is reassuring and suggests that a slowdown in routine activities may have favorable effects on glucose control in the short term," says Benedetta Maria Bonora, Unit for Metabolic Diseases, University of Padua, Italy, and colleagues in their article published online May 11 in Diabetes Therapy.

"We speculate that such improvement occurred because patients had more time to focus on managing diabetes and had a more regular lifestyle, including timing and composition of meals, without being exposed to work stress," they note.

Furthermore, they speculate, "the knowledge that diabetes worsens COVID-19 results may have improved patient awareness and compliance with diabetes control."

Large load: glucose control depends on individual circumstances

When asked to comment, Steven J. Russell, MD, PhD, told Medscape Medical News that the findings align with his experience during the pandemic.

"Most of my patients use GCM and we have reviewed their recent results during telemedicine visits. I did not compare the immediate previous block, but the discharge on their last visit 3-4 months before, but in almost all cases its glycemic control had improved or was almost the same. "

Russell, from the Diabetes Research Center, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, added: "Speculation … that people with diabetes may have spent more time managing diabetes, may have more regularity in their schedules, and may have had he had less stress associated with commuting and working, I find it very plausible. "

"This proposed explanation is consistent with the observation that managing diabetes places a very heavy burden on people with diabetes, one that can be difficult to manage and one that competes with other demands in their time," he said.

However, the findings may be somewhat different in children and teens depending on their family situation, Mary Pat Gallagher, MD, of the Pediatric Diabetes Center, Hassenfeld Children & # 39; s Hospital at NYU Langone Health, New York, told Medscape Medical News.

"Children whose parents are single or essential workers, or both, have less supervision, while children who went to the mountains with their two lawyer parents who work from home receive homemade meals three times a day. It is a very surprising difference how this is affecting people from different media, "he said.

A1c improved in most patients, as well as time in range, in Spain

The Spanish study included 147 adults with type 1 diabetes, all with multiple daily injections and using CGM (Dexcom or Eversense) or flash glucose monitoring (FreeStyle Libre, Abbott).

All the patients had their data downloaded through the respective web-based software (Clarity, Eversense Pro or LibreView), explain Pilar Isabel Beato-Víbora, MD, PhD, from the Department of Endocrinology and Nutrition, University Hospital of Badajoz, Spain and colleagues, in your article published online May 12 in Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics.

The data was compared from the 2 weeks prior to the declaration of the state of emergency in Spain (1-14 March 2020) to the 2-5 weeks after closure (4-17 April 2020).

The proportions of patients experiencing a change in A1c of 0.4% or more were 37% (n = 55) with improvement and 16% (n = 23) with deterioration.

For the time spent in a blood glucose range of 70-180 mg / dL, 3% (n = 5) of patients had no change, 62% (n = 91) had an improvement of more than 1% and 35% (n = 51) had a deterioration of more than 1%.

The results were similar for the CGM and flash monitoring systems, except that the time used below 70 mg / dL increased slightly with the users of the latter monitors, from 4.1% to 4.4% (P = .022). The time below 54 mg / dL remained unchanged.

In Italy, improvement is seen only in those who actually stayed at home

The Italian government shutdown began in late February 2020, with stricter measures imposed in March.

Bonora's and colleagues' study included 33 adults with type 1 diabetes using FreeStyle Libre monitors and sharing their sensor data with the diabetes outpatient clinic through LibreView.

Of the 33 patients, 20 stayed home during the confinement and 13 continued to leave as essential workers. None are known to have been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, nor to have had close contact with infected persons.

Comparing the previous week with the first week after closing among those who stayed home, the average glucose reading decreased from 177.7 to 161.0 mg / dL (P = .005). The standard deviation of the sensor readings decreased from 58.9 to 53.2 mg / dL (P = .004).

The time in hypoglycemia did not change significantly, while the time in the range increased from 54.4% to 65.2% (P = .01) and the time in hyperglycemia decreased from 42.3% to 31.6% (P = .016).

On the other hand, no differences were observed in any measure of glucose control from before until after the start of the blockade among the patients who continued working.

Looking to the future

When asked to comment on the implications of these findings now that blockages begin to lift in many areas, Russell said: "This is one of the reasons that devices that partially or fully automate the management of glucose (pancreas artificial or bionic) a lot of potential to improve glycemic control and quality of life in people with diabetes. "

"They allow the relentless task of evaluating glucose information and making decisions about insulin dosing to be offloaded to computer algorithms, and allow the person with diabetes to spend more of their time and energy on other things."

Pediatric endocrinologist Gallagher said she is currently involved in a population health surveillance study with the T1D Exchange in individuals in the United States with type 1 diabetes suspected or confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.

The first publication of the results is expected in early June, he said.

Bonora, Beato-Víbora and Gallagher have reported no relevant financial relationships. Russell has reportedly served on the advisory panels for Companion Medical and Unomedical, is a consultant to Flexion Therapeutics, and receives research support from Beta Bionics, MITER Corporation, Novo Nordisk, and Zealand Pharma. He also has other relationships with ADOCIA, Ascensia Diabetes Care, Lilly Diabetes, Roche Diabetes Care, and Senseonics.

Diabetes Ther. Published online May 11, 2020. Full text

Diabetes Technol Ther. Published online May 12, 2020. Full text

