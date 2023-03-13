TikTok and FaceApp are social media platforms that have gained immense popularity in the last few years. TikTok has shown such consistent growth that it now rivals other social media giants like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. However, despite this popularity amongst its users, concerns have been raised regarding these apps’ potential security and privacy risks. Do you know how they use your data and who they share it with?

In this article, we’ll look at these concerns and whether they’re valid. We’ll also look at other dangers of using the app, such as third-party businesses scraping TikTok with an automated TikTok scraper and collecting your data that way. Can you safely enjoy these apps without worrying about your privacy? Keep reading to find out.

FaceApp and TikTok: What’s the Fuss?

Both FaceApp and TikTok rose to popularity quickly, and while FaceApp’s fame died down in recent years, TikTok is still going strong. FaceApp provides novel entertainment to its users using AI to transform their selfies. With the app, you can age yourself or change your gender. The app’s popularity hinged on people’s curiosity. Nobody wants to get old, but we’re just a little curious about what we would look like in our old age. The app can age you up, make you younger, and even show you what you’d look like as the opposite gender.

TikTok, on the other hand, is a complete social media platform where users can share short-form video content, engage with other users, and build followings. The user interface and introduction of short videos were fresh and new, appealing to a new generation of social media users. It also provided great entertainment during the Covid pandemic, when it rose to fame. Think of all the TikTok dance challenges that users participated in.

Data Collection and Use

However, like most social media apps, there is a significant concern over how these apps collect and use your data. Over the years, these concerns have been raised against many other large tech companies. Facebook, Google, and others frequently make headlines regarding user privacy issues. However, the problem is viewed more seriously since companies based in non-politically aligned countries, i.e., Russia and China, on both apps.

Some US government officials even went so far as to try and get TikTok banned in the country. However, they haven’t been successful yet. But is there anything to be concerned about?

A recent study conducted by URL Genius found that TikTok and YouTube track users’ data more than any other social media platform. However, the way that the data is tracked is different. Google owns YouTube, and they collect your data for their use. TikTok is Chinese-owned and allows third-party data collection. This means you don’t know who collects your data or for what purpose. This can be scary to many. However, the terrifying thing is that you’re being tracked either way.

Potential Risks

Let’s take a look at some of the potential risks when apps collect your data.

ADVERTISEMENT

Privacy Risks

Data collection is a significant privacy concern. By tracking and collecting your data, apps can see what types of posts and content you interact with, how much time you spend on the platform, and even your details, such as your name, location, gender, sexual preferences, and more.

Security Risks

The collection of personal data can cause security risks due to the type of information collected and the secretive way this information is used. You can never be 100% sure who has access to your data and what they may do with it. If this information ends up in the wrong hands, it can be used to commit identity fraud and corporate espionage, and in some cases, it can even lead to stalking and other violent crimes.

Misuse of Personal Information

Your information can even be misused in various ways. Your images and photos can be linked to fake accounts run by bots, and your funds can be hacked and used to destroy your reputation or even implicate you in various wrongdoings.

Protecting Against Data Collection

All social media apps collect data, no matter where they’re based. Some do it sneakily than others, such as Apple, and others do it on a much larger scale, like TikTok. However, the threat still exists. Privacy regulations are becoming more strict with introduction of GDPR and other laws; however, they’re not coming fast enough. To start protecting yourself now, you need to take immediate action.

Some of the best ways to protect yourself are by using a proxy or VPN to encrypt your connection and protect your online privacy – no matter which app you use or the website you visit. Also, it’s essential to be aware of what information you share online because once it’s on the internet, it’s public. Be careful if you’re not getting that toothpaste back in the tube.

Final Thoughts

Data collection is nothing new. Apps, websites, and businesses have been doing it since the internet was invented. Whether apps collect your data while you’re using it or whether companies use a TikTok scraper to collect your information, the fact remains – you have to protect your privacy. This means using proxies, VPNs, private browsers, and more to protect your anonymity while using your favorite apps.