TikTok campaigns secure hundreds of unused seats at Trump Tulsa rally

Social media buzzed with energy on Saturday night with claims that President Trump's opponents, many of them teenagers and K-Pop fans, guaranteed that hundreds, even thousands, of seats for the Tulsa rally remained empty, when booking bulk tickets that they had no intention of using. .

Trump blamed protests and fears of coronaviruses fueled by the media for large swaths of empty seats.

"Actually, TikTok teens HAVE ACCUMULATED you that they inundated the Trump campaign with fake ticket reservations and tricked you into believing that a million people wanted your white supremacist to open the microphone enough to fill an arena during COVID" , progressive representative of New York. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted at Brad Parscale, Trump's campaign manager.

"Yell at the Zoomers," he said, calling some of the hoarding "KPop stans" tickets.

"Everyone makes me proud," he added.

A loosely organized campaign on TikTok included Trump opponents of all ages, including one calling himself "#TikTokGrandma."

"Go book tickets now and leave him there alone on stage, what do you say?" she urged.

She reported that the Trump campaign was allowing reservations for two free tickets per cell phone number.

"When you register you have to give them your cell phone number," he said in a video.

"They send you a code, you put it and your tickets are reserved for you."

Are you afraid that you will be filled with annoying Trump campaign texts? Don't worry, he advised.

"Once you send a text message" to, "they have to stop texting you, that's the law," he said.

Trump's political strategist and outspoken opponent, Steve Schmidt, said his 16-year-old daughter and her friends bought "hundreds of tickets together."

"I'm being very serious when I say this. America's teenagers have delivered a savage blow against @realDonaldTrump." Schmidt tweeted.