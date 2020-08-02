TikTok data could go "directly to the Chinese Communist Party"

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo supported President Trump's proposed ban on the social media phenomenon TikTok, explaining to Fox News "Sunday Morning Futures" how using the app exposes Americans to their personal information being sent directly. to the Chinese government.

Trump's call for a ban came amid concerns over the national security risk posed by collecting the app's personal data, as Microsoft has been in talks to acquire the platform's U.S. operations.

"These Chinese software companies doing business in the United States," Pompeo said, "are sending data directly to the Chinese Communist Party, their national security apparatus. It could be the pattern of facial recognition [of users], it could be information. about their residence, their phone numbers, their friends, who they are connected to. Those are the issues that President Trump made clear that we are going to solve. These are real national security problems. "

Pompeo said that in the past, the United States had a relaxed approach to Chinese companies whether companies made money from them or enjoyed their products.

"President Trump has said 'enough'," Pompeo told presenter Maria Bartiromo.

Pompeo said Trump will take steps in the coming days to address "a wide range of national security risks" presented by software companies.

Microsoft has halted its efforts to acquire the US operations of TikTok, which allows users to share and publish short videos. Bartiromo asked Pompeo if having those operations under Microsoft would eliminate the risk of Chinese espionage. Pompeo would only say that the Trump administration "will ensure that everything we have done leads to almost zero risk to the American people."

Pompeo called the leaders of the technology companies who claimed they did not know that the Chinese Communist Party was trying to steal American intellectual property.

"I saw statements by senior US executives from the big tech companies this week saying that they had not heard or seen about intellectual property theft in the United States. That is crazy talk," he said.

However, in Congress and in the rest of the world, Pompeo said leaders are understanding the problem the Chinese government poses.

"The good news is that almost all members of Congress align with the administration's policies on China," Pompeo said, adding that "the situation is changing … not just here in the United States, but across the country. world "by acknowledging the threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party.

Pompeo also addressed the continued abuse of Uighurs in China, calling it "the greatest human rights violation of this century to date," and said the United States has imposed sanctions on those involved.