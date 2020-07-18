TikTok made this skincare brand a cult favorite

The skincare brand owned by the cosmetic giant. L & # 39; Oreal ( LRLCF ) It came in minimalist, almost clinical packaging that didn't do much for him.

"Then I studied the ingredients, their effectiveness, and how affordable they are," said Yarbro, a 24-year-old social influencer in Hawaii.

Yarbro's TikTok account – @skincarebyhyram – has five million followers. He also has nearly three million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

In a recent TikTok video, he covered a broad spectrum of the best pharmacy cleansers for every skin type, encouraging: "What are we? Cheap!"

He then held up CeraVe's salicylic acid-based cleaner, noting that "I always recommend this one."

That is good news for L & # 39; Oreal.

It is a difficult time to be a cosmetic company. The pandemic has had a chilling effect on makeup sales, which is why skin care products, which people still use despite having nowhere to go, are considered a bright spot.

And CeraVe, a 15-year-old brand known for its affordable dermatologist-backed cleansers, moisturizers, and lotions, is attracting new followers: Generation Z users, or people born between 1996 and 2010. That is largely due to the influence from the influence of skincare like Yarbro. through TikTok, the new beauty guru for younger consumers.

CeraVe is an unlikely fan favorite for consumers known for turning to new brands like Glossier and Kylie Cosmetics, the company founded by Kylie Jenner. Coty bought a majority stake at Kylie Cosmetics last year.

"We developed this brand with dermatologists as a therapeutic skin care line to recommend to patients with conditions like eczema, rosacea and acne," said Tom Allison, Co-Founder of CeraVe.

CeraVe products are sold in the skincare aisle of most retail stores and pharmacies, priced between $ 10 and $ 35.

Historically, the way most young people have discovered the brand is through their dermatologists, Allison said. But that is changing.

He reached out to Yarbro in April after seeing his support for the brand on TikTok. The bottom line: Yarbro now has a paid partnership with L & # 39; Oreal to produce content for TikTok and YouTube, which he says he reveals in his videos.

"The assumption is that Generation Z is focused on color, scent, and the visual aesthetics of makeup," said Yarbro. "But they are really interested in their health, skin care, and researching the ingredients that are included in the products."

So Yarbro turned to TikTok in January to educate the Zers Generation with short show-and-tell videos on skincare.

In her 60-second videos, she responds to videos from other Tiktok users showing their personal skincare routines. Yarbro intervenes with their evaluation, good or bad, about the products they use and offers their own recommendations.

In early July, a TikTok user posted a comedy video of a Target employee replenishing CeraVe products. As soon as the products hit the shelf, she is bombarded by dozens of Yarbro fans rushing to grab them.

Yarbro posted a reaction video to the parody, which garnered 1.4 million likes and nearly 6 million views.

"CeraVe on TikTok somehow became instantly recognizable to me," he said. "It is not necessarily a new brand, but I think maybe I was involved to make it popular with a younger audience."

Prime time for skin care

For L & # 39; Oreal, the world's largest beauty and cosmetics company, the popularity triggered by CeraVe's TikTok with Gen Z couldn't have come at a better time.

"The pandemic has become the best time for skin care," said Marc Toulemonde, president of L & # 39; Oreal's North American active cosmetics division, which includes CeraVe. L & # 39; Oreal will report earnings later this month.

The pandemic has led consumers to focus more on their health and wellness, including hygiene and skin maintenance, rather than their makeup routines.

With a large portion of the population working from home, there is little need for makeup as we were before the pandemic, said Larissa Jensen, vice president and beauty industry analyst at market research firm NPD Group.

Sales in the cosmetics category have decreased 12% since March compared to the same period last year, while sales of facial skin care products increased 1.6% over the same timeframe, according to Nielsen. .

Toulemonde said skin care was already beginning to take priority with consumers 12-18 months before the pandemic. "The pandemic simply accelerated this trend," he said.

L & # 39; Oreal acquired CeraVe in 2017. The company's active cosmetics division includes other brands such as Vichy and La-Roche Posay that are recommended by healthcare professionals.

Social media has become a critical engine for expanding skincare awareness, Toulemonde said. It is a more recent development.

"We've already seen how social media has been a phenomenal driver of makeup growth. Five years ago, we wondered why the same skincare phenomenon wasn't happening."

Influencers weren't interested in the category at the time, "but this new generation of influencers was," he said. "There are not many of them, but they have a high level of experience and are really getting the attention of young consumers."

Yarbro's influence with Generation Z and raising awareness about CeraVe has had a tangible impact, Toulemonde said. "It absolutely boosted sales," he said, though he declined to say how much. "It is as if we have reached our 2022 plan to make CeraVe a winning brand for Generation Z by 2020."