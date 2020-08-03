TikTok: Microsoft Says It Is Still Talking To Trump About Buying An App From Its Chinese Owner

"(Microsoft) agrees to acquire TikTok subject to a full security review and to provide adequate economic benefits to the United States, including the United States Treasury," the company said, adding that it "will move quickly" to speak. with ByteDance "in a matter of weeks".
"During this process, Microsoft hopes to continue the dialogue with the Government of the United States, including with the President," the company added.
A deal would create a new structure in which Microsoft would own and operate TikTok services in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. As part of the deal, Microsoft said it would ensure that all the private data of American TikTok users was transferred and remained in the United States.
TikTok has previously emphasized that your US user data is already stored on servers based in the US and backed in Singapore, and therefore not subject to Chinese law, as some US officials have feared.
"This new structure would build on the experience that TikTok users currently adore, while adding world-class security, privacy and digital security protections," said Microsoft. "The operating model for the service would be built to ensure transparency for users, as well as adequate security oversight by governments in these countries."
The company added that "in any event" it would finish talking to ByteDance no later than September 15.
ByteDance did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Microsoft's post. But the company said in a statement released Sunday on Toutiao, the Chinese social network it owns, that "it has always been committed to becoming a global company."
"In this process, we face all kinds of complex and unimaginable difficulties," added the company. He cited a "tense international political environment", among other issues.
"But we still adhere to the vision of globalization and continue to increase investment in markets around the world, including China, to create value for users around the world," ByteDance said. "We strictly comply with local laws and will actively use the rights provided by law to safeguard the legal rights of the company."
TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday night, but a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement to CNN Business on Saturday that it is "confident in the long-term success" of the app. The company has hired nearly 1,000 people for its US team this year and plans to hire another 10,000 employees across the United States, the spokesperson said. It also recently announced a "Creators Fund" to attract top talent to create content for the app.
TikTok could be the "right partner at the right time" for Microsoft, according to Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives, who set the app's valuation at roughly $ 50 billion. (However, he added that the value of TikTok could be affected considerably if closed.)
– Jill Disis and Isaac Yee contributed to this report.