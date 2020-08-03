TikTok: Microsoft Says It Is Still Talking To Trump About Buying An App From Its Chinese Owner





In a blog post on Sunday, Microsoft ( MSFT ) He said its CEO, Satya Nadella, has spoken to Trump about buying the app, which is owned by Chinese startup ByteDance. US policymakers have for weeks voiced concern about the application as tensions between the United States and China mount, and many say it could pose a national security risk.

"(Microsoft) agrees to acquire TikTok subject to a full security review and to provide adequate economic benefits to the United States, including the United States Treasury," the company said, adding that it "will move quickly" to speak. with ByteDance "in a matter of weeks".

"During this process, Microsoft hopes to continue the dialogue with the Government of the United States, including with the President," the company added.

The Washington-based firm's blog post suggests that TikTok could avoid the ban Trump threatened on Friday night, when he said he could use emergency economic powers or an executive order to block the app's operation in U.S. Microsoft's comments also come after the Wall Street Journal reported that the company's talks with ByteDance had been suspended after Trump's comments.